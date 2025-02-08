Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 450 USD

Mức lương 350 - 450 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

- Electronic customs declaration (performed on available copyrighted ECUS/VNACCS software)

- Prepare customs declaration documents, documents for C/O application (if necessary), official dispatches, reports to relevant agencies (if any)

- Draft and process import and export documents

- Archive records and documents: transaction letters, import and export declarations

- Advise customers and resolve issues arising during the delivery process

- Graduated from College/University in related fields of Economics, Foreign Trade, Maritime.

- High-level English proficiency

- Priority is given to those with 1-2 years of experience in the process of import and export documents

- Proficient in computer usage.

- Quick, dynamic, careful, honest, hard-working, capable of handling work.

