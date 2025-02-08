Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 450 USD

Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục

Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd

Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Tại Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd

Mức lương
350 - 450 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 170 Đường Bùi Thị Xuân, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Với Mức Lương 350 - 450 USD

- Electronic customs declaration (performed on available copyrighted ECUS/VNACCS software)
- Prepare customs declaration documents, documents for C/O application (if necessary), official dispatches, reports to relevant agencies (if any)
- Draft and process import and export documents
- Archive records and documents: transaction letters, import and export declarations
- Advise customers and resolve issues arising during the delivery process

Với Mức Lương 350 - 450 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from College/University in related fields of Economics, Foreign Trade, Maritime.
- High-level English proficiency
- Priority is given to those with 1-2 years of experience in the process of import and export documents
- Proficient in computer usage.
- Quick, dynamic, careful, honest, hard-working, capable of handling work.

Tại Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Tại Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd

Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10F, No.170 Bui Thi Xuan St., W. Pham Ngu Lao, Dist. 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

