Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 450 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Tại Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 170 Đường Bùi Thị Xuân, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Với Mức Lương 350 - 450 USD
- Electronic customs declaration (performed on available copyrighted ECUS/VNACCS software)
- Prepare customs declaration documents, documents for C/O application (if necessary), official dispatches, reports to relevant agencies (if any)
- Draft and process import and export documents
- Archive records and documents: transaction letters, import and export declarations
- Advise customers and resolve issues arising during the delivery process
Với Mức Lương 350 - 450 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- High-level English proficiency
- Priority is given to those with 1-2 years of experience in the process of import and export documents
- Proficient in computer usage.
- Quick, dynamic, careful, honest, hard-working, capable of handling work.
Tại Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd
