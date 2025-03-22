Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/04/2025
Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group

Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 63

- 65 Nguyễn Thế Truyện, Phường Tân Sơn Nhì, Quận Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

• Handle customer inquiries, quotations, and order confirmations.
• Process sales orders in the system and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure timely delivery.
• Maintain and update customer records, sales reports, shipments, and inventory status and other documentation.
• Assist in preparing sales contracts, invoices, and shipping documents.
• Ensure compliance with import/export regulations and company policies.
• Prepare and manage necessary customs clearance documents (e.g., bill of lading, certificate of origin, commercial invoices, packing lists) and work with logistic team.
• Able to coordinate between customers, suppliers, and internal teams (sales, logistics, finance).

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential for interacting with customers and team members.
• Customer Service Skills: The ability to handle customer inquiries, resolve issues, and provide excellent service is crucial.
• Time Management Skills: The ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines is essential.
• Import & Export knowledge: Understand import and export process, document and work with logistic team.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group

Công ty Cổ Phần Prime Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: KCN Bình Xuyên, Thị trấn Hương Canh, H. Bình Xuyên, Tỉnh Vĩnh Phúc, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

