Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 18 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn đầu tư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Product and Service Deployment:

- Implement business strategies for the company's investment products and services.

- Engage with individual and institutional investors to promote investment opportunities.

- Address customer inquiries regarding products and guide them through the buying and selling procedures.

- Provide excellent customer service in line with company standards.

- Foster and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential clients.

Distribution Channel Expansion:

- Expand and establish distribution channels targeting specific customer groups and markets.

- Collaborate with team members to identify and tap into new customer segments.

- Regularly update reports on project information and the business development progress.

- Monitor and report on the performance and growth of assigned products and services.

- Undertake additional tasks as assigned by direct supervisors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Economics

- Solid sales experience, or advisory roles preferred.

- Direct sales and telesales experience highly valued.

- Strong communication, negotiation, and persuasive skills.

- Team player with the ability to work independently.

- Experience in fundraising areas such as investment funds, banking, or bonds is big plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Negotiable basing on candidate’s working experience.

- Commission : based on sale performance

- 13th month salary bonus, employee insurance in accordance with the law

- Team building, company trips, ...

- Generous commission structure tied to fundraising success.

- Access to exclusive investment opportunities.

- Opportunities for professional growth and networking.

- Prestige and recognition in the industry.

- Environment: fintech/edtech/innovative startups.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS

