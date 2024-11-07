Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS

Tư vấn đầu tư

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn đầu tư Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 18 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn đầu tư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Product and Service Deployment:
- Implement business strategies for the company's investment products and services.
- Engage with individual and institutional investors to promote investment opportunities.
- Address customer inquiries regarding products and guide them through the buying and selling procedures.
- Provide excellent customer service in line with company standards.
- Foster and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential clients.
Distribution Channel Expansion:
- Expand and establish distribution channels targeting specific customer groups and markets.
- Collaborate with team members to identify and tap into new customer segments.
- Regularly update reports on project information and the business development progress.
- Monitor and report on the performance and growth of assigned products and services.
- Undertake additional tasks as assigned by direct supervisors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Economics
- Solid sales experience, or advisory roles preferred.
- Direct sales and telesales experience highly valued.
- Strong communication, negotiation, and persuasive skills.
- Team player with the ability to work independently.
- Experience in fundraising areas such as investment funds, banking, or bonds is big plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Negotiable basing on candidate’s working experience.
- Commission : based on sale performance
- 13th month salary bonus, employee insurance in accordance with the law
- Team building, company trips, ...
- Generous commission structure tied to fundraising success.
- Access to exclusive investment opportunities.
- Opportunities for professional growth and networking.
- Prestige and recognition in the industry.
- Environment: fintech/edtech/innovative startups.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEROND LABS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, toà nhà Songdo, 62A Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-executive-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job245424
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Hải Phòng
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 25/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm RRC Power Solutions
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
RRC Power Solutions
Hạn nộp: 16/05/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
Hạn nộp: 26/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Atx Global
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Công Ty TNHH Atx Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Atx Global
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 1,600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Hóa Chất Cơ Bản Miền Nam
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Công Ty Cổ Phần Hóa Chất Cơ Bản Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Hóa Chất Cơ Bản Miền Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AFA CAPITAL
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Hải Phòng
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 25/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm RRC Power Solutions
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
RRC Power Solutions
Hạn nộp: 16/05/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
Hạn nộp: 26/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Atx Global
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Công Ty TNHH Atx Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Atx Global
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 1,600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Hóa Chất Cơ Bản Miền Nam
Tuyển Tư vấn đầu tư Công Ty Cổ Phần Hóa Chất Cơ Bản Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Hóa Chất Cơ Bản Miền Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất