Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 25 USD

Marketing Strategy:



Develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies to increase brand visibility and market share.

Oversee the creation and execution of advertising campaigns across various media channels.



Exhibitions and Events:



Plan, organize, and participate in industry exhibitions to promote the company\'s products.

Visit distributors or customers to increase sales.



Advertising:



Design and manage advertising campaigns to promote products and services, ensuring they align with the company\'s brand and marketing objectives.

Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of advertising efforts and adjust strategies as needed.



Distribution Management:



Develop new distributors and implement policies to prevent unfair competition and ensure fair competition between distributors



Distributor Relationship:



Build and maintain strong relationships with distributors to ensure effective sales and distribution of the product

Provide training and support to distributors to enhance their sales capabilities and product knowledge.