Tuyển Sales Marketing VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 117 Tran Duy Hung, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu

[KOTRA] Recruitment Announcement Marketing&sales (Marketing 2 Team)

Working as member of Marketing 2 Team

Telesales + Direct Sales + Market Research + Buyer Search for Korean Companies

Find and maintain contact with potential customers (business counterparty or buyer)

Consult potential customers with product information and keep the mutual connection between Korean and Vietnamese buyers

Writing reports about relevant industries and products, buyer search, and meeting arrangement

Finding order inquiry, collecting data & statistics

Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have good skills in negotiation, problem-solving, communication, and stress management

Be responsible, good working attitude, be active, enthusiastic, good level of ethics, and honest

Have good knowledge of International Trade and Marketing

Can work under pressure, and be a good team player

Can write a report in English

Those who have no reason to be disqualified for a trip to Korea or abroad

Those who can legally work in Vietnam

Working experience: No (having experience is a plus)

Fluent in English

Degree: Bachelor or above

Major: International Trade or Marketing related preferred

If there is a false fact in the document, employment shall be revoked

The Title of the attached file should be “CV - Marketing&Sales -Your Full Name

Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 13,500,000 - 15,500,000 VND (gross salary)

Term of Contract: 2 months (from February 3rd, 2025)

Vacancy: 10

Compensation benefit: Social Insurance Contribution

Only shortlisted candidates will be notified for an interview.

This recruitment shall be governed by local law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

