Tuyển Sales Marketing VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
- Hà Nội: 117 Tran Duy Hung, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu
[KOTRA] Recruitment Announcement Marketing&sales (Marketing 2 Team)
Working as member of Marketing 2 Team
Telesales + Direct Sales + Market Research + Buyer Search for Korean Companies
Find and maintain contact with potential customers (business counterparty or buyer)
Consult potential customers with product information and keep the mutual connection between Korean and Vietnamese buyers
Writing reports about relevant industries and products, buyer search, and meeting arrangement
Finding order inquiry, collecting data & statistics
Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Be responsible, good working attitude, be active, enthusiastic, good level of ethics, and honest
Have good knowledge of International Trade and Marketing
Can work under pressure, and be a good team player
Can write a report in English
Those who have no reason to be disqualified for a trip to Korea or abroad
Those who can legally work in Vietnam
Working experience: No (having experience is a plus)
Fluent in English
Degree: Bachelor or above
Major: International Trade or Marketing related preferred
If there is a false fact in the document, employment shall be revoked
The Title of the attached file should be “CV - Marketing&Sales -Your Full Name
Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Term of Contract: 2 months (from February 3rd, 2025)
Vacancy: 10
Compensation benefit: Social Insurance Contribution
Only shortlisted candidates will be notified for an interview.
This recruitment shall be governed by local law.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
