Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần WE Food làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Grow/increase WE market share & B2B sales nationwide to meet company sales target

• New business: Win new partnerships on 5 stars Hotels, Retail - Grocery shops, Supermarkets, convenience stores, Restaurants and Coffee chains, food distributors… and Corporate gifts by negotiating partnerships with new B2B customers (prospection, negotiation, pricing, contracting, growing sales during partnership and maintaining excellent customer service).

• Account management: Nurture and grow current partnerships in line with the company strategy (i.e. sales monitoring, introducing new products, ensuring good products display on customer shelves, product mix analysis, competition review, pricing review, re-ordering, training partner staffs, deploying marketing activities, maintain good relationship with partner, accounts receivable and credit collection etc…);

• Work with Marketing to update on sales performances and participate to defining action plans to improve Sales and Marketing activities;

• Work with Factory teams to ensure smooth coordination between Sales and Factory teams;

• Work with Marketing to provide product feedbacks from customers and competition information. Coordinate with Marketing on marketing materials that need to be produced for sales activities;

• Work with Accounting & Finance to complete contracts with customers;

• Participate to mid and long-term sales development strategy which is aligned with business strategy;

• Participate to sales forecast and implement action accordingly;

• Work with Product development and Design teams to suggest new developments of products and product material designs;