Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ENOTECA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Duties/ Responsibilities

• Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers, establish relationships with potential customers through direct meetings, phone calls, and emails.

• Collect all relevant information about the market and customers.

• Advise on product development and implement promotional programs according to the company’s plan.

• Ensure the achievement of the company’s revenue targets.

• Plan and execute a daily schedule of calls and market visits for assigned sales route.

• Monitor inventory (check and report the quantity of customer inventory monthly, quarterly, annually).

• Be responsible for customer debts and work with accounting to resolve unpaid customer debts with accounting.

• Evaluate sales performance and report to superiors, perform other tasks as required by managers.