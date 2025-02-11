Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ENOTECA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENOTECA VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Thanh Da View, 7 Thanh Da, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu
Duties/ Responsibilities
• Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers, establish relationships with potential customers through direct meetings, phone calls, and emails.
• Collect all relevant information about the market and customers.
• Advise on product development and implement promotional programs according to the company’s plan.
• Ensure the achievement of the company’s revenue targets.
• Plan and execute a daily schedule of calls and market visits for assigned sales route.
• Monitor inventory (check and report the quantity of customer inventory monthly, quarterly, annually).
• Be responsible for customer debts and work with accounting to resolve unpaid customer debts with accounting.
• Evaluate sales performance and report to superiors, perform other tasks as required by managers.
Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Essential:
• Strong sales skillset
• Ability to build rapport with clients
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENOTECA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENOTECA VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
