Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 500 USD

PCA is looking for an Account Manager in the HCMC Office. You will play a vital role in managing our client relationships, ensuring their satisfaction, and facilitating smooth communication between clients and internal departments.

Responsibilities:

• Monitor personal and group email accounts daily to stay updated on client communication.

• Receive and address customer complaints and problems promptly then forward them to relevant departments.

• Handle customer inquiries and requests via emails, phone calls, and WhatsApp messages.

• Draft and send emails to clients in adherence to guidelines provided by superiors.

• Review and provide feedback on emails drafted by other members of the Operations team.

• Assist in preparing bank documents required for opening company bank accounts for clients.

• Provide guidance to clients regarding capital contribution for their companies and ensure follow-up on related matters.

• Coordinate the delivery and receipt of working documents to and from clients as necessary.

• Prepare and deliver legal documents pertaining to clients' companies.

• Offer support to clients on various bank-related issues such as internet banking login problems and preparing necessary documents for international payments.

• Proactively engage with customers on annual holidays to send gifts and maintain positive relationships.