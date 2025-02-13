Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES
- Hồ Chí Minh: 124 Điện Biên Phủ
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 500 USD
PCA is looking for an Account Manager in the HCMC Office. You will play a vital role in managing our client relationships, ensuring their satisfaction, and facilitating smooth communication between clients and internal departments.
Responsibilities:
• Monitor personal and group email accounts daily to stay updated on client communication.
• Receive and address customer complaints and problems promptly then forward them to relevant departments.
• Handle customer inquiries and requests via emails, phone calls, and WhatsApp messages.
• Draft and send emails to clients in adherence to guidelines provided by superiors.
• Review and provide feedback on emails drafted by other members of the Operations team.
• Assist in preparing bank documents required for opening company bank accounts for clients.
• Provide guidance to clients regarding capital contribution for their companies and ensure follow-up on related matters.
• Coordinate the delivery and receipt of working documents to and from clients as necessary.
• Prepare and deliver legal documents pertaining to clients' companies.
• Offer support to clients on various bank-related issues such as internet banking login problems and preparing necessary documents for international payments.
• Proactively engage with customers on annual holidays to send gifts and maintain positive relationships.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
