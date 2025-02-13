Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Globevisa (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1,200 USD

A. Responsibilities

- As a member of Sales team, this position will be responsible for intense sales activities in Vietnam market to generate interest, consult and close deal of the clients with interest of company's products.

- Keeping up-to-date with alterations to immigration laws.

- Meeting with prospective and extant clients to gauge which services they require.

- Providing clients with all pertinent documentation.

- Assisting clients with the completion of paperwork, and ensuring that this is submitted on time.

- Contacting customers to introduce immigration programs in the US, Canada and Europe.

- Consulting and answering customers' questions via phone, text message, and email.

- Consulting customers directly at the office, arranging appointments and preparing documents

- Finding new customers, track and take care of potential customers

- Participate in the preparation of seminars and activities organized by the company

- Making reports to direct management.

- Other tasks as requested by superiors.

- Participate, contribute and develop ideas for the company's Business & Marketing strategies