Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Globevisa (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Globevisa (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 76A Đường Lê Lai, phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 300 - 1,200 USD
A. Responsibilities
- As a member of Sales team, this position will be responsible for intense sales activities in Vietnam market to generate interest, consult and close deal of the clients with interest of company's products.
- Keeping up-to-date with alterations to immigration laws.
- Meeting with prospective and extant clients to gauge which services they require.
- Providing clients with all pertinent documentation.
- Assisting clients with the completion of paperwork, and ensuring that this is submitted on time.
- Contacting customers to introduce immigration programs in the US, Canada and Europe.
- Consulting and answering customers' questions via phone, text message, and email.
- Consulting customers directly at the office, arranging appointments and preparing documents
- Finding new customers, track and take care of potential customers
- Participate in the preparation of seminars and activities organized by the company
- Making reports to direct management.
- Other tasks as requested by superiors.
- Participate, contribute and develop ideas for the company's Business & Marketing strategies
Với Mức Lương 300 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Globevisa (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Globevisa (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
