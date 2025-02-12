Tuyển Sales Marketing Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Masan Consumer Holdings
- Hồ Chí Minh: Techcombank Tower, 23 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Legal Manager is responsible for providing comprehensive legal guidance and support across the company's commercial operations, including all commercial contracts, promotional activities, and any litigation of the company.
- Responsible for providing advisory, negotiation, and resolution of issues related to civil, commercial, service, and labor contracts.
- Review and ensure compliance with legal requirements related to the company's promotional activities and registration of promotions
- Advise the Executive Management and relevant Departments on legal matters pertaining to the company's production and business activities when requested
- Establish relationships with relevant government regulatory agencies in the assigned areas
- Provide legal counsel and representation for the company in litigation proceedings (if any)
- Participate in the tender/bidding process of the related Departments in accordance with the company's procurement policies
- Develop and manage the employees under your supervision
- Perform other assigned tasks as required
