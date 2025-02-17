Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,300 - 1,800 USD

Mức lương 1,300 - 1,800 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc

• Be in charge of Sell-in target

• Supervisor and motivate Sell-out

• Coordinate with other departments to make sure good products delivered to customer on time.

• Data analysis and do regular report.

• Propose Marketing program (Product Consultant (PC), display, decoration, PR..)

• Negotiate and keep good relationship with customers.

• Set objectives that have long-term impact within area of responsibility.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Graduate in University

• Experience in Electronics field or room air conditioner products.

• Sales skill, CRM, and Sales Operation

• Data Analysis, well Excel

• Be active, enthusiastic, think out of the box

• English: good in 4 skills (compulsory)

• Business trip to other provinces.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Thưởng

Attractive salary & compensation package

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

