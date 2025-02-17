Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,300 - 1,800 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Navigos Search
Mức lương
1,300 - 1,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,800 USD
• Be in charge of Sell-in target
• Supervisor and motivate Sell-out
• Coordinate with other departments to make sure good products delivered to customer on time.
• Data analysis and do regular report.
• Propose Marketing program (Product Consultant (PC), display, decoration, PR..)
• Negotiate and keep good relationship with customers.
• Set objectives that have long-term impact within area of responsibility.
Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Graduate in University
• Experience in Electronics field or room air conditioner products.
• Sales skill, CRM, and Sales Operation
• Data Analysis, well Excel
• Be active, enthusiastic, think out of the box
• English: good in 4 skills (compulsory)
• Business trip to other provinces.
• Experience in Electronics field or room air conditioner products.
• Sales skill, CRM, and Sales Operation
• Data Analysis, well Excel
• Be active, enthusiastic, think out of the box
• English: good in 4 skills (compulsory)
• Business trip to other provinces.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
Attractive salary & compensation package
Attractive salary & compensation package
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI