Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Supporting Account Manager(s) in many sales activities
Attending project meetings with clients, acting as the liaison between clients and project teams
Monitoring the progress of assigned projects and providing updates to relevant stakeholders
Participating in RFP, RFI, RFQ response process when required
Creating reports, invoices, contracts, and other documents for Account Management team
Planning meetings and organizing project logistics
Preparing presentation materials for internal and external meetings
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Lifelong learning attitude, hard-working and self-accountable
● Proven ability to work under high pressure
● Fluent in both spoken and written English (Advanced level)
● Strong organizational and time management skills
● Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
● Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results
Desirable (Good to have):
● A good understanding of any project management software/tools
● Experience working in cross-culture, international environments
● Bachelor’s degree or equivalent years of experience in a related position
● Background in the IT industry is preferred
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Attractive salary package
● Salary review twice a year
● Flexible working hour
● Premium health care
● Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
● Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages
● Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
● Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
● Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
● Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
