Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Supporting Account Manager(s) in many sales activities Attending project meetings with clients, acting as the liaison between clients and project teams Monitoring the progress of assigned projects and providing updates to relevant stakeholders Participating in RFP, RFI, RFQ response process when required Creating reports, invoices, contracts, and other documents for Account Management team Planning meetings and organizing project logistics Preparing presentation materials for internal and external meetings

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Essential:

● Lifelong learning attitude, hard-working and self-accountable

● Proven ability to work under high pressure

● Fluent in both spoken and written English (Advanced level)

● Strong organizational and time management skills

● Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities

● Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results

Desirable (Good to have):

● A good understanding of any project management software/tools

● Experience working in cross-culture, international environments

● Bachelor’s degree or equivalent years of experience in a related position

● Background in the IT industry is preferred

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At SmartOSC, we offer the best to your values

● Attractive salary package

● Salary review twice a year

● Flexible working hour

● Premium health care

● Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment

● Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages

● Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development

● Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam

● Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

● Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

