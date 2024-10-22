Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/11/2024
Công Ty SmartOSC

Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Supporting Account Manager(s) in many sales activities Attending project meetings with clients, acting as the liaison between clients and project teams Monitoring the progress of assigned projects and providing updates to relevant stakeholders Participating in RFP, RFI, RFQ response process when required Creating reports, invoices, contracts, and other documents for Account Management team Planning meetings and organizing project logistics Preparing presentation materials for internal and external meetings
Supporting Account Manager(s) in many sales activities
Attending project meetings with clients, acting as the liaison between clients and project teams
Monitoring the progress of assigned projects and providing updates to relevant stakeholders
Participating in RFP, RFI, RFQ response process when required
Creating reports, invoices, contracts, and other documents for Account Management team
Planning meetings and organizing project logistics
Preparing presentation materials for internal and external meetings

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Essential:
● Lifelong learning attitude, hard-working and self-accountable
● Proven ability to work under high pressure
● Fluent in both spoken and written English (Advanced level)
● Strong organizational and time management skills
● Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
● Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results
Desirable (Good to have):
● A good understanding of any project management software/tools
● Experience working in cross-culture, international environments
● Bachelor’s degree or equivalent years of experience in a related position
● Background in the IT industry is preferred

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At SmartOSC, we offer the best to your values
● Attractive salary package
● Salary review twice a year
● Flexible working hour
● Premium health care
● Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
● Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages
● Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
● Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
● Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
● Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

