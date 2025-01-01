Tuyển SEO Transcend People Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển SEO Transcend People Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Transcend People Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/01/2025
Transcend People Limited

SEO

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng SEO Tại Transcend People Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
Chưa cập nhật
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 78/2A Bình Lợi, P.13, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc SEO Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a highly organized and strategic SEO Project Consultant to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will oversee all SEO projects, ensuring the timely execution of campaigns while maintaining high-quality standards and optimizing results. You will manage a cross-functional team, coordinate with different departments, and drive SEO strategies that will boost organic search performance.
SEO Project Consultant
organic
In addition to your managerial responsibilities, you'll also play a pivotal role in training and coaching team members to enhance their skills and knowledge in SEO best practices.
training and coaching
Key Responsibilities:
SEO Strategy Development:
Training Focus: Provide ongoing training on SEO strategy formulation, keyword research, competitor analysis, and setting KPIs.
Training Focus:
Project Management: help oversee the end-to-end execution of SEO projects, ensuring timelines and goals are met.
Project Management:
Collaboration and Cross-functional Team Leadership:
Training Focus: Conduct workshops on SEO principles for non-SEO teams (content creators, developers, designers), helping them understand their roles in the SEO workflow.
Performance Monitoring and Reporting:
Training Focus: Provide team coaching on how to interpret SEO metrics and adjust strategies accordingly for improved performance.
SEO Audits and Optimization:
Training Focus: Hold weekly sessions to teach team members how to perform SEO audits and prioritize fixes, covering both on-page and technical SEO issues.
Continuous Learning and Up-to-Date SEO Knowledge:
Training Focus: Create a culture of continuous learning by offering access to SEO courses, certifications, and industry webinars. Facilitate internal knowledge sharing sessions. Train team members on client communication best practices and how to present SEO findings in an easily understandable way.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Key Requirements:
Proven 2+ year experience as an SEO Project Consultant or in a similar SEO leadership role, priority given to specific results (traffic, top keywords).
Strong understanding of SEO tools (Ahref, Semrush, Majestic, Google Analytics, Search Console,etc)
Hands-on experience with technical SEO, on-page optimization, link-building strategies, and content optimization.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
Coordinate with IT developer/designer to edit parts related to technical website and complete UX&UI stages; website structure.
Coordinate with the content team to produce quality content, optimize keywords.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Tại Transcend People Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable
Work in a professional, dynamic environment, with many opportunities to assert yourself and advance in your career
Participate in team building and leadership training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Transcend People Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Transcend People Limited

Transcend People Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 64/2 Bình Lợi, Phường 13, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP.Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-seo-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-tai-ho-chi-minh-job274118
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Tuyển SEO Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom Pro Company
Tuyển SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 23 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ K-HAIR
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ K-HAIR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ K-HAIR
Hạn nộp: 28/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GBC MEDIA
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GBC MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GBC MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG BOD
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG BOD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG BOD
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Tuyển SEO Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Hạn nộp: 08/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh Thuê Xe máy Hải Phòng LV
Tuyển SEO Hộ Kinh Doanh Thuê Xe máy Hải Phòng LV làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh Thuê Xe máy Hải Phòng LV
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 3.5 - 4.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Tuyển SEO Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom Pro Company
Tuyển SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 23 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ K-HAIR
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ K-HAIR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ K-HAIR
Hạn nộp: 28/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GBC MEDIA
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GBC MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GBC MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG BOD
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG BOD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG BOD
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Tuyển SEO Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Hạn nộp: 08/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh Thuê Xe máy Hải Phòng LV
Tuyển SEO Hộ Kinh Doanh Thuê Xe máy Hải Phòng LV làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh Thuê Xe máy Hải Phòng LV
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 3.5 - 4.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển SEO Transcend People Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Transcend People Limited
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển SEO Công ty TNHH The Albert Advertising làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH The Albert Advertising
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển SEO Moodbiz làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Moodbiz
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV GTV SEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV GTV SEO
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HAMIER VIỆT NAM (LITTLE GARDEN BEAUTY & SPA) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HAMIER VIỆT NAM (LITTLE GARDEN BEAUTY & SPA)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển SEO Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển SEO Công ty TNHH truyền thông Starlight Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH truyền thông Starlight Media
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ NUÔI TRỒNG NHÀ CỦA YẾN SÀO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ NUÔI TRỒNG NHÀ CỦA YẾN SÀO VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH FINGER SMILE MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FINGER SMILE MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV GTV SEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV GTV SEO
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV GTV SEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV GTV SEO
0.5 - 3.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TTR IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TTR IT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TƯ VẤN CHUYÊN NGHIỆP TRÍ TUỆ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TƯ VẤN CHUYÊN NGHIỆP TRÍ TUỆ
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MEDICOS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển SEO Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm