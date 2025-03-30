Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 99 Nguyễn Thị Nhung, Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc SEO Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement SEO strategies to optimize website rankings on search engines (Google, Bing,...).

Conduct keyword research, optimize On-page, Off-page, and Technical SEO to enhance website performance.

Build and execute high-quality backlink strategies.

Monitor and analyze SEO performance using tools like Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush, etc.

Stay updated on SEO trends, Google algorithms, and propose SEO strategy improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income: Fixed salary + Allowance

Income

Attractive and transparent salary and bonus policy, including KPI bonuses and 13th-month salary according to company policies/regulations.

Attractive and transparent salary and bonus policy

Timely salary payments in all circumstances is a strict principle.

Timely salary payments

Full payment of Social Insurance (SI) and Health Insurance (HI).

12 days of annual leave and other benefits according to the current Labor Law.

Full benefits for family events (weddings, funerals) and employee’s children.

National holiday leave (New Year, April 30th, May 1st, September 2nd, etc.).

Diverse internal activities to promote team bonding, weekly events (Happy Friday), internal events (March 8th, October 20th, monthly birthdays, Christmas, etc.), travel, and team building.

Regular internal training sessions with experienced trainers in the industry to develop work-related skills.

The company often offers new career opportunities, prioritizing and encouraging internal staff for skill development and career advancement.

Opportunities to learn, update, and keep up with the latest trends in AI (Artificial Intelligence), marketing, business, human resources, and training.

Proposals for sponsoring learning packages to enhance professional skills.

Clear and transparent promotion paths.

The company regularly organizes bonding activities, health exercises, and promotes a lifelong learning culture.

Access to the company library, which offers a wide range of books on professional skills, management skills, and life skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin