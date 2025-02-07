Tuyển Social Media Integrate Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

• Co-ordinate and control the day-to-day activities in accounting department

• Maintain the accounting database and ensure its reliability

• Manage, review and approve the works of the accounting officers to ensure accurate, timely, and record-keeping in all aspects of accounting: payroll, AR, AP, fixed assets, Inventories, reconciliation and other support activities.

• Complete monthly, quarterly and annually Financial Statements and other detailed analyses for BOD & Chef Accountant.

• Organize, manage and keep track of daily work.