Tuyển Social Media Integrate Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Integrate Logistics Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, 70 Huynh Van Banh, Ward 15, Phu Nhuan Dist.
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu
• Co-ordinate and control the day-to-day activities in accounting department
• Maintain the accounting database and ensure its reliability
• Manage, review and approve the works of the accounting officers to ensure accurate, timely, and record-keeping in all aspects of accounting: payroll, AR, AP, fixed assets, Inventories, reconciliation and other support activities.
• Complete monthly, quarterly and annually Financial Statements and other detailed analyses for BOD & Chef Accountant.
• Organize, manage and keep track of daily work.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Years of experience: 1 year(s)
Minimum career level: Experienced (Non-Manager)
Intermediate Graduate Qualifications
Minimum education level:
** Personality:
• Be active, hardworking and punctual
Tại Integrate Logistics Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Integrate Logistics Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
