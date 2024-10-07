Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, Số 60A Đường Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Tp Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu
Manage and develop the company’s social media channels, including Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc.
Build content strategies that align with target customer audiences.
Strong Ads writing skill on popular platform: Google, Facebook, LinkedIn,...
Create and manage a social media posting schedule.
Monitor and report the performance of social media campaigns/platform.
Build and manage communities for attracting & nurturing customers
Collaborate with the marketing team to align with multi-channel marketing strategies.
Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Communications, or related fields.
At least 3-4 years of experience in social media management.
In-depth knowledge of social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, ...
Strong content creation and effective communication skills.
At least 2 years of experience in social media for B2B is required
Teamwork skills and the ability to work under pressure.
Portfolio is a plus
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary upto 15 mil gross and benefits package.
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team.
Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay.
Laptop provided.
Annual health check-ups.
Open communication with passionate and experienced members.
Challenging working environment.
Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...
Time/Address:
Time: 9:00 – 18:00, Monday to Friday Address: 12 Floor, 60A Truong Son Street, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.
Time: 9:00 – 18:00, Monday to Friday
Address: 12 Floor, 60A Truong Son Street, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
