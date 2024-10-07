Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, Số 60A Đường Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Tp Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu

Manage and develop the company’s social media channels, including Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc. Build content strategies that align with target customer audiences. Strong Ads writing skill on popular platform: Google, Facebook, LinkedIn,... Create and manage a social media posting schedule. Monitor and report the performance of social media campaigns/platform. Build and manage communities for attracting & nurturing customers Collaborate with the marketing team to align with multi-channel marketing strategies.
Manage and develop the company’s social media channels, including Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc.
Build content strategies that align with target customer audiences.
Strong Ads writing skill on popular platform: Google, Facebook, LinkedIn,...
Create and manage a social media posting schedule.
Monitor and report the performance of social media campaigns/platform.
Build and manage communities for attracting & nurturing customers
Collaborate with the marketing team to align with multi-channel marketing strategies.

Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Communications, or related fields. At least 3-4 years of experience in social media management. In-depth knowledge of social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, ... Strong content creation and effective communication skills. At least 2 years of experience in social media for B2B is required Teamwork skills and the ability to work under pressure. Portfolio is a plus
Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Communications, or related fields.
At least 3-4 years of experience in social media management.
In-depth knowledge of social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, ...
Strong content creation and effective communication skills.
At least 2 years of experience in social media for B2B is required
Teamwork skills and the ability to work under pressure.
Portfolio is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary upto 15 mil gross and benefits package. Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team. Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay. Laptop provided. Annual health check-ups. Open communication with passionate and experienced members. Challenging working environment. Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...
Salary upto 15 mil gross and benefits package.
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team.
Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay.
Laptop provided.
Annual health check-ups.
Open communication with passionate and experienced members.
Challenging working environment.
Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...
Time/Address:
Time: 9:00 – 18:00, Monday to Friday Address: 12 Floor, 60A Truong Son Street, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.
Time: 9:00 – 18:00, Monday to Friday
Address: 12 Floor, 60A Truong Son Street, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

