Tuyển Social Media Dolphin Logistics Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 500 USD

- Hồ Chí Minh: TMS building, Hai Bà Trưng, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Handle Import & Export
- Arrange all document, key data to system, do job cost, do debit note...
- Support Sales team to contact/take care with customer, track & tracking cargo and inform timely to customer if any change.
- Develop and maintain relationship with Sales/Oversea Agent, Branch/Customer....
- Report to management in the form of daily updates and proper accurate weekly/monthly reports.
- Doing other works if required
** WORKING TIME:
Monday to Friday, (8am to 5pm, 1 hour lunch break)
Saturday to work every other week (from 8am to 12pm)
Sometimes overtime to handle doc for warehouse.
** LOCATION: Company Address: F10, 170 Bui Thi Xuan St, Ward Pham Ngu Lao, Dist 1, HCM City.
** LUNCH AT THE OFFICE
