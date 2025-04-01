Tuyển Social Media Yakjin Ho Chi Minh Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 550 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Yakjin Ho Chi Minh Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà EMall, Lô J1.20b
- 21, đường số 7, KCX Tân Thuận, Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TpHCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 450 - 550 USD
- Tracking materials/ fabric delivery and shipment status
- Communicating with buyers and factories for new queries as well as updates.
- Working, costing, and negotiating with suppliers about material delivery plans.
- Following up production schedule and delivery time.
- Sourcing of materials/ fabric for new development, preparation of materials requirement.
- Handling quality issues for materials as well as production.
- Preparing inspection schedule for shipment and notifying the quality department.
- Other tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 450 - 550 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Competency in Microsoft Office.
- Have 6 months to 1 year of experience in similar role.
- Be fluent in spoken and written English.
- Ability to work individually and in a group.
- Working time: Mon to Fri, 8AM to 5PM
Tại Yakjin Ho Chi Minh Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Yakjin Ho Chi Minh Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
