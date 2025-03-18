Tuyển Social Media Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are an AI Fintech company specializing in assessing credit profiles of consumers in emerging markets combining pioneering AI with large alternative data sources. In 2020 we reached our ambitious milestone of credit profiling 1bn consumers spanning 4 countries - Vietnam, Indonesia, India & the Philippines - and building a platform for the wider industry and the financial services industry, in particular, to provide the \'un & under\' served access to credit. At the core of this initiative has been our strict and unwavering adherence to the norms of consumer data privacy and consumer data rights.

But we\'re not satisfied as we embark on the next leg of our journey to deliver 100 million credit lines to consumers in our markets. Although this goal is ambitious, we truly believe that by harnessing the power of AI & Big Data we can deliver financial access at an unprecedented scale.

As a firm, we\'re audacious problem solvers motivated by our impact on society. We deeply espouse the values of ownership - of our actions and initiatives, integrity in all we do, and agility in execution.

We place great importance on doing what is right, what is best, and what is innovative. And we seek people to champion these values and beliefs as we grow. We are looking for a Chief Of Staff. Come join our team if you are smart, driven, and want to make a difference in the world with the most advanced and fascinating technology. We can satisfy your desire to explore new territory and give you the runway to make big impacts.