Tuyển Social Media Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Social Media Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trusting Social
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Trusting Social

Social Media

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Trusting Social

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Central District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are an AI Fintech company specializing in assessing credit profiles of consumers in emerging markets combining pioneering AI with large alternative data sources. In 2020 we reached our ambitious milestone of credit profiling 1bn consumers spanning 4 countries - Vietnam, Indonesia, India & the Philippines - and building a platform for the wider industry and the financial services industry, in particular, to provide the \'un & under\' served access to credit. At the core of this initiative has been our strict and unwavering adherence to the norms of consumer data privacy and consumer data rights.
But we\'re not satisfied as we embark on the next leg of our journey to deliver 100 million credit lines to consumers in our markets. Although this goal is ambitious, we truly believe that by harnessing the power of AI & Big Data we can deliver financial access at an unprecedented scale.
As a firm, we\'re audacious problem solvers motivated by our impact on society. We deeply espouse the values of ownership - of our actions and initiatives, integrity in all we do, and agility in execution.
We place great importance on doing what is right, what is best, and what is innovative. And we seek people to champion these values and beliefs as we grow. We are looking for a Chief Of Staff. Come join our team if you are smart, driven, and want to make a difference in the world with the most advanced and fascinating technology. We can satisfy your desire to explore new territory and give you the runway to make big impacts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Trusting Social Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trusting Social

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trusting Social

Trusting Social

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 132 Hàm Nghi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-social-media-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job348424
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Thebluetshirt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thebluetshirt
Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HTM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HTM
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Social Media CER GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CER GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH HVNet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH HVNet
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH THỦY VÂN MỘC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỦY VÂN MỘC
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH HVNet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH HVNet
0.1 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EYE STATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EYE STATION
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH LEIRA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEIRA
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Toyota Hiroshima Tân Cảng - HT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Toyota Hiroshima Tân Cảng - HT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Esang Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Esang Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ĐĂNG VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ĐĂNG VN
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media SOUMAKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SOUMAKI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 32 - 40 USD Navigos Search
32 - 40 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Startup Assistant AZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Startup Assistant AZ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Dai-ichi Life Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Dai-ichi Life Việt Nam
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media EMG Education làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận EMG Education
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH HYUNDAI Glovis Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH HYUNDAI Glovis Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm