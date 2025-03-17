Tuyển Social Media Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Cần Giuộc, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Compliance Program & Management System
- Manage performance for Compliance of MSEA factories (Long Hau, Bac Ninh & Cambodia) and Suppliers to comply with Local Laws & RB Requirements as assigned by Supervisor
- Monitor and develop a sustainable compliance system including process, set up annual audit and SOP to strengthen readiness of audit.
- Drive the implementation of new Compliance programs/requirements from Global & Customer by providing training and coaching during deployment to cross-functional teams.
Reporting & Documentation
- Provide Compliance advice to Commercial teams in reviewing & completing the Compliance documents requested by Customers
- Issue the Compliance internal audit & monthly reports
- Involve and follow up with cross-functional teams in Corrective action and ensure CAP closes on-time.
- Track and regularly report the status of regulatory compliance and improvement initiatives
Training, Resource & Counsel
- Build up Compliance Training Materials (Presentation, Handbook, Manual,...)
- Provides advice and counsel to cross-functional Teams HR & EHS principles and concepts to prevent compliance issues
- Implements compliance training for new regulatory/global/customer requirements for Inhouse AD sites & subcontractors.
Audit Lead
- Collaborate with a cross-functional team and take a lead in Internal, External & Customer audits.
- Other Tasks as supervisor/manager required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
