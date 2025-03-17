Tuyển Social Media Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Compliance Program & Management System

- Manage performance for Compliance of MSEA factories (Long Hau, Bac Ninh & Cambodia) and Suppliers to comply with Local Laws & RB Requirements as assigned by Supervisor

- Monitor and develop a sustainable compliance system including process, set up annual audit and SOP to strengthen readiness of audit.

- Drive the implementation of new Compliance programs/requirements from Global & Customer by providing training and coaching during deployment to cross-functional teams.

Reporting & Documentation

- Provide Compliance advice to Commercial teams in reviewing & completing the Compliance documents requested by Customers

- Issue the Compliance internal audit & monthly reports

- Involve and follow up with cross-functional teams in Corrective action and ensure CAP closes on-time.

- Track and regularly report the status of regulatory compliance and improvement initiatives

Training, Resource & Counsel

- Build up Compliance Training Materials (Presentation, Handbook, Manual,...)

- Provides advice and counsel to cross-functional Teams HR & EHS principles and concepts to prevent compliance issues

- Implements compliance training for new regulatory/global/customer requirements for Inhouse AD sites & subcontractors.

Audit Lead

- Collaborate with a cross-functional team and take a lead in Internal, External & Customer audits.

- Other Tasks as supervisor/manager required.