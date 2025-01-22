Tuyển Software Engineer Concentrix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Concentrix
- Hồ Chí Minh: Flemington Tower, 182 Le Dai Hanh, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 12 - 40 Triệu
We are looking for a dynamic and skilled Software Engineering Project Manager to join our team. In this role, you will oversee and manage software development projects with a focus on web and e-commerce solutions. You will work closely with both local and international teams, especially Korean-speaking stakeholders. If you are a Vietnamese professional with a solid background in software engineering, project management experience, and fluency in Korean, we’d love to meet you.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage software development projects, ensuring alignment with business objectives and customer requirements.
• Serve as the primary point of contact between engineering teams, business stakeholders, and clients.
• Establish, monitor, and report on project timelines, milestones, and progress, ensuring the highest quality standards.
• Conduct risk assessments and implement mitigation strategies to manage project challenges.
• Facilitate effective communication across cross-functional teams, with a particular focus on coordinating with Korean-speaking stakeholders.
• Prepare and present project updates, status reports, and post-project evaluations.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Concentrix Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Concentrix
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI