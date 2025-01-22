Tuyển Software Engineer Concentrix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 40 Triệu

We are looking for a dynamic and skilled Software Engineering Project Manager to join our team. In this role, you will oversee and manage software development projects with a focus on web and e-commerce solutions. You will work closely with both local and international teams, especially Korean-speaking stakeholders. If you are a Vietnamese professional with a solid background in software engineering, project management experience, and fluency in Korean, we’d love to meet you.

Key Responsibilities:

• Lead and manage software development projects, ensuring alignment with business objectives and customer requirements.

• Serve as the primary point of contact between engineering teams, business stakeholders, and clients.

• Establish, monitor, and report on project timelines, milestones, and progress, ensuring the highest quality standards.

• Conduct risk assessments and implement mitigation strategies to manage project challenges.

• Facilitate effective communication across cross-functional teams, with a particular focus on coordinating with Korean-speaking stakeholders.

• Prepare and present project updates, status reports, and post-project evaluations.