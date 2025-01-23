Tuyển Software Engineer MH Architects JSC (Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc MH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MH Architects is expanding our team and looking for passionate and talented Architects and Senior Architects to join us to working on high profile projects in collaboration with International Architects. You can be a Design Architect with strong Conceptual Design skills, or a Revit Architect with good experience in project design development and documentation skills. Please apply with your CV and Portfolio, indicating the position being applied for, and we look forward to meeting you to discuss opportunities very soon.

General:

• Develop architectural design from design concept through to final design documentation.

• Assume the role of assistant to Senior Architect or design director to undertake design tasks assigned.

• Take instruction from the Design Director for various tasks for a project.

A Project Setup

• Work with the Design Director to finalize the client design brief for approval and sign off

• Prepare a list of documents to form the design documentation and working drawings package

• Review and summarize all statutory requirements in regards to local authority submissions

B Design and Documentation