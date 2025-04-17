Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 45 USD

Key accountabilities

Ensure timely preparation of accounts in compliance with national and

international accounting standards, and Group financial policies.

Set up and directly control financial functions in Vietnam, ensuring

effective financial operations aligned with Group’s requirements.

Cooperate with overseas regional finance office to provide and meet

timely consolidated management reporting requirements.

Coordinate with regional finance team on tax, treasury, accounting,

reporting, and internal control matters, ensuring legal and Group policy

compliance.

Responsible for preparation of financial reporting in accordance with IAS

(International Accounting Standards).

Develop accounting processes to support business operations in Vietnam,

aligned with Group policies and procedures.

Liaise with local tax authorities to ensure timely payment of individual and