Tuyển Solution Architect Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose

The job owns the technical design, selects technology solutions and hands on development to meet actual business needs. Participating in the construction of system architecture, building and ensuring architectural standards in accordance with business or development requirements of the bank and architectural blueprints.

Key Accountabilities

• Project implementation and development requirements:

Own and responsible for technical design solutions/functions and development for application systems and integration decisions.

Work with business partners, Enterprise Architect, Integration Architect and other groups to identify technical and functional needs of systems.

Ensure adherence to defined development life cycle, well software design practices and Architectural strategy and intent.

Participate in technology investment projects from the solution research stage, evaluate and propose suitable solutions according to the roadmap, including making scoreboards, evaluating for technical points of suitable solutions according to standards. technology standards; participate in the appropriate implementation plan.