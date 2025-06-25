Tuyển Solution Architect Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Solution Architect Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/07/2025
Navigos Search

Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Dong Nai, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Solution Architect, your role is to design, implement, document, and ensure the quality of internal software products and their microservices-based interfaces. You lead as the architect for these products throughout their lifecycle, providing technical guidance to developers and Product Owners. You play a key role in enhancing the architectural setup at the Offshore Development Center, coach junior developers and solution architects, assess emerging technologies for development, create specifications for system and software components, estimate customer project feasibilities, and foster interdisciplinary communication within the International Group.
• Design, Implementation, Documentation and Quality Assurance of solution and architectures for internal software products and their interfaces based on microservices
• Lead architect for internal software products and their product lifecycle, ensuring successful development, rollout and maintenance in terms of capable and supportive architectural setup
• Self-responsible technical consulting for software developers and Product Owners
• Key consultant for continuous improvements at Offshore Development Center in terms of architectural setup of software products
• Coaching / training of junior developers and solution architects
• Continuous assessment of new technologies and their value for development
• Development of specifications for system- and software components and their interfaces

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

