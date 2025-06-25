Tuyển Solution Architect Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a Solution Architect, your role is to design, implement, document, and ensure the quality of internal software products and their microservices-based interfaces. You lead as the architect for these products throughout their lifecycle, providing technical guidance to developers and Product Owners. You play a key role in enhancing the architectural setup at the Offshore Development Center, coach junior developers and solution architects, assess emerging technologies for development, create specifications for system and software components, estimate customer project feasibilities, and foster interdisciplinary communication within the International Group.

• Design, Implementation, Documentation and Quality Assurance of solution and architectures for internal software products and their interfaces based on microservices

• Lead architect for internal software products and their product lifecycle, ensuring successful development, rollout and maintenance in terms of capable and supportive architectural setup

• Self-responsible technical consulting for software developers and Product Owners

• Key consultant for continuous improvements at Offshore Development Center in terms of architectural setup of software products

• Coaching / training of junior developers and solution architects

• Continuous assessment of new technologies and their value for development

• Development of specifications for system- and software components and their interfaces