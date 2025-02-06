Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 Triệu

Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Thực tập sinh kế toán

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 1 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Đến 1 Triệu

Responsible for book-keeping (payments, AR/AP, & journal entries for closing)
In charge of contracts with clients and receivable accounts
Billing/invoicing
Update monthly allocation & depreciation tables and make journal entries
Check weekly payment lists, prepare payment orders, and follow up payments
Cross-check, reconcile, balance accounts, and report to Financial Controller
Prepare the contracts (Vietnamese & English)
Be responsible for petty cash and make payment/receipt vouchers
Prepare the required weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual reports
Prepare ad-hoc reports as required
Support ad-hoc tasks assigned by Financial Controller

Với Mức Lương Đến 1 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in the field of accounting, finance, auditing
Strong in MS Office applications
Good skills of organization, communication, and problem-solving
Strong sense of responsibility and able to work well under high pressure
Teamwork spirit, willing to support colleagues and relevant departments
Familiar with MISA accounting software
Good English skills
Careful, friendly, trustworthy and honest

Tại Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thực tập từ 3-6 tháng với mức hỗ trợ là 1.990.000 VNĐ
Nếu sau thời gian thực tập mà có performance review đạt yêu cầu sẽ được xem xét thử việc 02 tháng
Được đào tạo và hỗ trợ chuyên sâu về chuyên môn

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 1A Phan Xich Long Ward 2, Phu Nhuan District Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

