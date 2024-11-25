Tuyển Kiểm toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm toán nội bộ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm toán nội bộ Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu
Responsible for book-keeping (payments, AR/AP, & journal entries for closing)
In charge of contracts with clients and receivable accounts
Billing/invoicing
Update monthly allocation & depreciation tables and make journal entries
Check weekly payment lists, prepare payment orders, and follow up payments
Cross-check, reconcile, balance accounts, and report to Financial Controller
Prepare the contracts (Vietnamese & English)
Be responsible for petty cash and make payment/receipt vouchers
Prepare the required weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual reports
Prepare ad-hoc reports as required
Support ad-hoc tasks assigned by Financial Controller
Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong in MS Office applications
Good skills of organization, communication, and problem-solving
Strong sense of responsibility and able to work well under high pressure
Teamwork spirit, willing to support colleagues and relevant departments
Familiar with MISA accounting software
Good English skills
Careful, friendly, trustworthy and honest
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Nếu sau thời gian thực tập mà có performance review đạt yêu cầu sẽ được xem xét thử việc 02 tháng
Được đào tạo và hỗ trợ chuyên sâu về chuyên môn
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
