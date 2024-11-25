Tuyển Kiểm toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 2 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm toán nội bộ Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu

Responsible for book-keeping (payments, AR/AP, & journal entries for closing)

In charge of contracts with clients and receivable accounts

Billing/invoicing

Update monthly allocation & depreciation tables and make journal entries

Check weekly payment lists, prepare payment orders, and follow up payments

Cross-check, reconcile, balance accounts, and report to Financial Controller

Prepare the contracts (Vietnamese & English)

Be responsible for petty cash and make payment/receipt vouchers

Prepare the required weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual reports

Prepare ad-hoc reports as required

Support ad-hoc tasks assigned by Financial Controller

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in the field of accounting, finance, auditing

Strong in MS Office applications

Good skills of organization, communication, and problem-solving

Strong sense of responsibility and able to work well under high pressure

Teamwork spirit, willing to support colleagues and relevant departments

Familiar with MISA accounting software

Good English skills

Careful, friendly, trustworthy and honest

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thực tập từ 3-6 tháng với mức hỗ trợ là 1.990.000 VNĐ

Nếu sau thời gian thực tập mà có performance review đạt yêu cầu sẽ được xem xét thử việc 02 tháng

Được đào tạo và hỗ trợ chuyên sâu về chuyên môn

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.