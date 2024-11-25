Tuyển Kiểm toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Kiểm toán nội bộ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm toán nội bộ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm toán nội bộ Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu

Responsible for book-keeping (payments, AR/AP, & journal entries for closing)
In charge of contracts with clients and receivable accounts
Billing/invoicing
Update monthly allocation & depreciation tables and make journal entries
Check weekly payment lists, prepare payment orders, and follow up payments
Cross-check, reconcile, balance accounts, and report to Financial Controller
Prepare the contracts (Vietnamese & English)
Be responsible for petty cash and make payment/receipt vouchers
Prepare the required weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual reports
Prepare ad-hoc reports as required
Support ad-hoc tasks assigned by Financial Controller

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in the field of accounting, finance, auditing
Strong in MS Office applications
Good skills of organization, communication, and problem-solving
Strong sense of responsibility and able to work well under high pressure
Teamwork spirit, willing to support colleagues and relevant departments
Familiar with MISA accounting software
Good English skills
Careful, friendly, trustworthy and honest

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thực tập từ 3-6 tháng với mức hỗ trợ là 1.990.000 VNĐ
Nếu sau thời gian thực tập mà có performance review đạt yêu cầu sẽ được xem xét thử việc 02 tháng
Được đào tạo và hỗ trợ chuyên sâu về chuyên môn

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH AGEST VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa TTC, 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 02, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

