Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION 1: PROCESS/ INDUSTRIAL ENGINEER TRAINEE/ KỸ SƯ QUY TRÌNH

Production processes:

• People training to comply with Oerlikon Operational Standard

• Process documentation and visualization to improve people’s knowledge retention

• KAIZEN activities to increase process efficiency and availability

• Production process planning and monitoring to secure OTD (On Time Delivery) and reduce thru put times.

• Work closely with operators to receive feedback on daily challenges and deviations that could impact the production processes.

• Participate in failure analysis and customer complaints by using the 7 QC tools and provide efficient corrective and preventive actions to avoid further failure cases.

• Quality inspections during incoming, in process and outgoing inspections to guaran-tee failure free deliveries and avoid CONQ (Cost Of Non Quality)

• Other task of projects that might arise

Operations flow

• MUDA analysis and KAIZEN improvement thru layout and workplace design for better flows and work ergonomics and increase work efficiency