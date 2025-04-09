Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam

Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Nhà xưởng A0, Số 05, Đường 21A, Khu Công nghiệp, đô thị và dịch vụ VSIP Bắc Ninh, Xã Đại Đồng, Huyện Tiên Du, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

POSITION 1: PROCESS/ INDUSTRIAL ENGINEER TRAINEE/ KỸ SƯ QUY TRÌNH
Production processes:
• People training to comply with Oerlikon Operational Standard
• Process documentation and visualization to improve people’s knowledge retention
• KAIZEN activities to increase process efficiency and availability
• Production process planning and monitoring to secure OTD (On Time Delivery) and reduce thru put times.
• Work closely with operators to receive feedback on daily challenges and deviations that could impact the production processes.
• Participate in failure analysis and customer complaints by using the 7 QC tools and provide efficient corrective and preventive actions to avoid further failure cases.
• Quality inspections during incoming, in process and outgoing inspections to guaran-tee failure free deliveries and avoid CONQ (Cost Of Non Quality)
• Other task of projects that might arise
Operations flow
• MUDA analysis and KAIZEN improvement thru layout and workplace design for better flows and work ergonomics and increase work efficiency

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Oerlikon Balzers Coating Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tiên Du, Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

