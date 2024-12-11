Tuyển Tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work at Information Technology Communication position ( using Korean language )

Support Information exchange between Technical project team and customers

Translate Technical document from Korean to Vietnamese or vise versa.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 3 year of experienced in Interpreting and Translation.

Fluency in Korean ( At least Topic 5 level certificate )

Bachelors or Master's Degree in Korean , English , linguistics or related field

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

SALARY, INSURANCE

• Salary negotiable

• 100% salary during 2-month probation

• Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period

• 3 times bonus per year

• Health check once per year

• Accident insurance

TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT:

• Training budget for each employee per year for personal training

• Oversea training opportunities

OTHER BENEFITS:

• Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training,...

• Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9....

• Bonus for employee having Topik certificates.

• 5 working days per week to ensure work-life balance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

