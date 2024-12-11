Tuyển Tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work at Information Technology Communication position ( using Korean language )
Support Information exchange between Technical project team and customers
Translate Technical document from Korean to Vietnamese or vise versa.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 3 year of experienced in Interpreting and Translation.
Fluency in Korean ( At least Topic 5 level certificate )
Bachelors or Master's Degree in Korean , English , linguistics or related field
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
SALARY, INSURANCE
• Salary negotiable
• 100% salary during 2-month probation
• Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period
• 3 times bonus per year
• Health check once per year
• Accident insurance
TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT:
• Training budget for each employee per year for personal training
• Oversea training opportunities
OTHER BENEFITS:
• Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training,...
• Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9....
• Bonus for employee having Topik certificates.
• 5 working days per week to ensure work-life balance
