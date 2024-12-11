Tuyển Tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Tiếng Hàn

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Hàn Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work at Information Technology Communication position ( using Korean language )
Support Information exchange between Technical project team and customers
Translate Technical document from Korean to Vietnamese or vise versa.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 3 year of experienced in Interpreting and Translation.
Fluency in Korean ( At least Topic 5 level certificate )
Bachelors or Master's Degree in Korean , English , linguistics or related field

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

SALARY, INSURANCE
• Salary negotiable
• 100% salary during 2-month probation
• Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period
• 3 times bonus per year
• Health check once per year
• Accident insurance
TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT:
• Training budget for each employee per year for personal training
• Oversea training opportunities
OTHER BENEFITS:
• Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training,...
• Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9....
• Bonus for employee having Topik certificates.
• 5 working days per week to ensure work-life balance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô CN05, đường YP6, Khu công nghiệp Yên Phong, Xã Yên Trung, Huyện Yên Phong, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

