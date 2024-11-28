Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty TNHH Liên kết Thái Bình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 191B Nguyễn Văn Hưởng P.Thảo Điền, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Develop POSM and Merchandising Concepts

Based on current market analysis develop attractive Merchandising Concepts and Planograms;

Work closely with supplier to produce POSM and check quality;

Control and ensure that POSMs will be delivered to all stores on time to ensure continuous improvements.

2. Conduct Market, Consumers and Competitor Analysis and propose product pricing and positioning

Create many creative and effective storewide campaigns;

Work with related Departments to create promotion scheme every month, every campaign

Survey market & Report of stores, competitors;

Plan and analyze assortment for different channels and customer groups and propose activities.

3. Develop and implement activation programs for different channels, Involve in product launch, podiums.

4. Supervise and Train PGs in Hypermarkets.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration or a related field.

At least 2 year of proven experience in a similar role, ideally with the FMCG industry.

Experience in Visual Merchandising, Retail Marketing, POSM Design and Development, And Supervising Field Marketing Resources.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficient in English.

Strong analytical and planning skills.

Positive, self-motivated and proactive.

Passionate about products and processes creative talent.

A strong sense of aesthetic product presentation and creativity.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively across functions (particularly with the Sales department).

Eager to learn and develop.

Tại Công ty TNHH Liên kết Thái Bình Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and benefits package, with salary negotiable based on experience and qualifications.

Employee benefits are provided in accordance with Vietnamese labor law.

Comprehensive on-the-job training.

Personalized Skill and Competence Development programs to help you grow professionally.

Professional and dynamic working environment.

Opportunities to participate in team-building activities and company events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Liên kết Thái Bình

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.