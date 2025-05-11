Tuyển Trade Marketing Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trade Marketing Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/06/2025
Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam

Trade Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 152 Dien Bien Phu street, Ward 25, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:
The On-Premise Marketing Supervisor is responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies within Jollibee stores to enhance customer engagement and experiences with key products such as Jollibee Kid Parties (JKP), Jollibee Teen Parties (JTP), and Jollibee Kids Club (JKC). This role involves creating and managing promotional programs, developing POSM advertising tools, and collaborating with partners to provide complementary products such as gifts. Additionally, the role requires ensuring consistency in the execution of in-store activities, managing the marketing budget, and tracking financial performance to achieve revenue and profitability targets.
1. On-premise marketing strategy development and management
Market Research and Analysis
Market research customer preferences, behaviors, and trends related to dine-in/take-home/Kid and Teen parties.
Analyze competitor’s marketing strategies for differentiation and innovation.
Collect detailed information about customer feedback related to Jollibee products to prepare for developing strategies, plans or adjustments to improve customer experience, food taste (cooperate with RnD, Product development, QM...).
Build Growth Strategies On-premise RB growth
2. Build up On-premise channel-specific infrastructure (Dine-in/Take-home/Kid and Teen parties)
Develop and Upgrade Technology Platforms for In-Store Sales (Cooperation with BT/Third parties)
Plan for optimize operational efficiency (includes payment solutions: e-wallets, cashless payment...).
Set up sales tools (buttons, systems) for operational transactions.
Generate ideas and refine the integration of technology solutions for On-premise channels
Design and implement Campaigns/Programs
3. Develop and create On-premise channel sales-building programs
Developing JKP, JTP Packages
Research and Analysis expectations for Kids channels (JKP, JKC) and JTP.
Plan and design attractive promotional programs (discounts, combos, gifts) specifically for On-premise.
Create diverse party packages with menu options, gifts, and entertainment activities.
Lead promotional campaigns for Kid/Teen channels through social media, the website, and in-store.
Increasing Revenue for 2nd TC
4. Map out channel communications grid/calendar for the On-premise channels, ensuring strategic alignment and coordination among all relevant departments
Develop a communication schedule and manage On-premise according to a unified plan.
Coordinate closely with relevant departments (Brand MKT, Trade MKT, RSQM, OPS, BT) to ensure consistent implementation (CRM, loyalty programs....).
Serve as the single point of contact (SPOC) to ensure alignment between brand and trade teams.
Utilize the sales grid and communication calendar to monitor execution and ensure no channel is overlooked or overlapped.
5. Key results for On-premise
Channel-Specific RB Growth.
AC/TC Growth for In-house delivery channel.
On-time, In-full execution.
Other channel-specific key results: Set Gross Profit (GP) targets for each delivery channel and monitor the effectiveness of promotional programs to ensure that GP objectives are met or exceeded.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 5 years of hands-on in marketing-related roles within F&B, Retail, QSR. At least 2-3 years of working experience in the same role
Fluent English (Both writing and communication)
Good understanding in Marketing both online & offline
Project management and strong agency leadership

Tại Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The salary is highly competitive, with a 13th-month salary.
A dynamic and youthful environment. Opportunity to work on important projects to develop yourself in the HRBP role.
A professional training system to enhance capability systems.
Full insurance benefits according to the Law.
Provided with work tools.
Participation in extracurricular activities and team-building events.
Opportunities to learn, attend internal and external training courses, and develop personal and professional skills in the Human Resources field.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16 Trương Định, P.6, Q.3, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-trade-marketing-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job357297
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐẦU TƯ NHUẬN TÍN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐẦU TƯ NHUẬN TÍN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ 315 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ 315
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Liên Minh Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Liên Minh Bách Khoa
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆN CHỐNG LÃO HÓA TẾ BÀO DRIPCARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆN CHỐNG LÃO HÓA TẾ BÀO DRIPCARE
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAYCHA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAYCHA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC PHẨM NORWAY PHARMATECH AS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC PHẨM NORWAY PHARMATECH AS
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần VPMILK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần VPMILK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Phúc Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Phúc Thịnh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CJ CGV Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD Navigos Search
25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm