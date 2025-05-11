Tuyển Trade Marketing Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 152 Dien Bien Phu street, Ward 25, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

The On-Premise Marketing Supervisor is responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies within Jollibee stores to enhance customer engagement and experiences with key products such as Jollibee Kid Parties (JKP), Jollibee Teen Parties (JTP), and Jollibee Kids Club (JKC). This role involves creating and managing promotional programs, developing POSM advertising tools, and collaborating with partners to provide complementary products such as gifts. Additionally, the role requires ensuring consistency in the execution of in-store activities, managing the marketing budget, and tracking financial performance to achieve revenue and profitability targets.

1. On-premise marketing strategy development and management

Market Research and Analysis

Market research customer preferences, behaviors, and trends related to dine-in/take-home/Kid and Teen parties.

Analyze competitor’s marketing strategies for differentiation and innovation.

Collect detailed information about customer feedback related to Jollibee products to prepare for developing strategies, plans or adjustments to improve customer experience, food taste (cooperate with RnD, Product development, QM...).

Build Growth Strategies On-premise RB growth

2. Build up On-premise channel-specific infrastructure (Dine-in/Take-home/Kid and Teen parties)

Develop and Upgrade Technology Platforms for In-Store Sales (Cooperation with BT/Third parties)

Plan for optimize operational efficiency (includes payment solutions: e-wallets, cashless payment...).

Set up sales tools (buttons, systems) for operational transactions.

Generate ideas and refine the integration of technology solutions for On-premise channels

Design and implement Campaigns/Programs

3. Develop and create On-premise channel sales-building programs

Developing JKP, JTP Packages

Research and Analysis expectations for Kids channels (JKP, JKC) and JTP.

Plan and design attractive promotional programs (discounts, combos, gifts) specifically for On-premise.

Create diverse party packages with menu options, gifts, and entertainment activities.

Lead promotional campaigns for Kid/Teen channels through social media, the website, and in-store.

Increasing Revenue for 2nd TC

4. Map out channel communications grid/calendar for the On-premise channels, ensuring strategic alignment and coordination among all relevant departments

Develop a communication schedule and manage On-premise according to a unified plan.

Coordinate closely with relevant departments (Brand MKT, Trade MKT, RSQM, OPS, BT) to ensure consistent implementation (CRM, loyalty programs....).

Serve as the single point of contact (SPOC) to ensure alignment between brand and trade teams.

Utilize the sales grid and communication calendar to monitor execution and ensure no channel is overlooked or overlapped.

5. Key results for On-premise

Channel-Specific RB Growth.

AC/TC Growth for In-house delivery channel.

On-time, In-full execution.

Other channel-specific key results: Set Gross Profit (GP) targets for each delivery channel and monitor the effectiveness of promotional programs to ensure that GP objectives are met or exceeded.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 5 years of hands-on in marketing-related roles within F&B, Retail, QSR. At least 2-3 years of working experience in the same role

Fluent English (Both writing and communication)

Good understanding in Marketing both online & offline

Project management and strong agency leadership

Tại Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The salary is highly competitive, with a 13th-month salary.

A dynamic and youthful environment. Opportunity to work on important projects to develop yourself in the HRBP role.

A professional training system to enhance capability systems.

Full insurance benefits according to the Law.

Provided with work tools.

Participation in extracurricular activities and team-building events.

Opportunities to learn, attend internal and external training courses, and develop personal and professional skills in the Human Resources field.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin