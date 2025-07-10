Tuyển Trade Marketing Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Support Line Managers for overall deployment of BTL activities in assigned channel and category: Trade Promotion, Distribution/ Sales Contest, Visibility, Sampling…

• Initiate ideas for promotion gifts, allocate and ensure POSM delivered in time from production to delivery.

• Support communications to internal and external stakeholders: brief agency and train PG/PB for operating activation

• Implement and track process Promotion programs for retailers and worked closely with brand marketing teams to support and align with sales targets and execution plan.

• Evaluate the result & effectiveness of promotion by considering actual sell-in, sell-out, ROI, offtake, repeat purchase, trend analysis.

• Execute trade visit to Retailers to monitor activities execution in store, do market research, reported issues (if any)

• Create Daily/ Monthly reports for category and other assigned admin tasks.