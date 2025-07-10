Tuyển Trade Marketing Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/08/2025
Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Trade Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Support Line Managers for overall deployment of BTL activities in assigned channel and category: Trade Promotion, Distribution/ Sales Contest, Visibility, Sampling…
• Initiate ideas for promotion gifts, allocate and ensure POSM delivered in time from production to delivery.
• Support communications to internal and external stakeholders: brief agency and train PG/PB for operating activation
• Implement and track process Promotion programs for retailers and worked closely with brand marketing teams to support and align with sales targets and execution plan.
• Evaluate the result & effectiveness of promotion by considering actual sell-in, sell-out, ROI, offtake, repeat purchase, trend analysis.
• Execute trade visit to Retailers to monitor activities execution in store, do market research, reported issues (if any)
• Create Daily/ Monthly reports for category and other assigned admin tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Strong understanding of FMCG field
• Proven ability to think and act strategically; outside-the-box
• Maintain high-level attention to detail in a fast-paced environment

Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 5, Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung,DaKao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-trade-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job363203
