Tuyển Trade Marketing Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Support Line Managers for overall deployment of BTL activities in assigned channel and category: Trade Promotion, Distribution/ Sales Contest, Visibility, Sampling…
• Initiate ideas for promotion gifts, allocate and ensure POSM delivered in time from production to delivery.
• Support communications to internal and external stakeholders: brief agency and train PG/PB for operating activation
• Implement and track process Promotion programs for retailers and worked closely with brand marketing teams to support and align with sales targets and execution plan.
• Evaluate the result & effectiveness of promotion by considering actual sell-in, sell-out, ROI, offtake, repeat purchase, trend analysis.
• Execute trade visit to Retailers to monitor activities execution in store, do market research, reported issues (if any)
• Create Daily/ Monthly reports for category and other assigned admin tasks.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proven ability to think and act strategically; outside-the-box
• Maintain high-level attention to detail in a fast-paced environment
Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
