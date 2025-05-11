Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu
1. Strategic Product Support
● Collaborate with executive teams to develop and refine the company’s overall product
strategy - especially in tech product domains that touch accounting and financial
workflows.
● Directly participate in projects with the product and technology teams, acting as an
advisor in finance and accounting operations.
● Provide consultation on software usage workflows and compliance with government
regulations relevant to accounting and financial practices.
● Support the definition of product requirements related to accounting operations,
ensuring they align with practical business use cases and current legal standards.
● Conduct market research and analysis to identify trends, competitive landscape, and
opportunities for product innovation.
2. Business Problem Solving
● Identify key business problems and questions faced by the organization.
● Utilize research and analytics skills to gather pertinent information, industry trends,
and best practices to address business challenges.
3. Business and Operational Acumen
● Maintain a profound understanding of industry dynamics, business operations, and the
evolving needs of SMEs - especially in areas related to finance, compliance, and
product usability.
● Collaborate with product and technology teams to ensure solutions reflect business
workflows and comply with legal and operational requirements..
4. Strategic Recommendations
● Formulate well-reasoned recommendations based on research, analytics, and a
comprehensive understanding of the business context.
● Present findings and suggestions in a clear, concise manner to aid the BOD in making
informed choices.
5. Cross-Functional Coordination
● Collaborate closely with various departments/external parties to collect necessary data
and insights for BOD-related projects.
● Act as a liaison between the executive team and other departments, fostering effective
communication and collaboration.
6. Documentation and Reporting
● Prepare comprehensive reports and presentations for BOD, summarizing product and
business performance, milestones, and key metrics.
● Create comprehensive reports that summarize findings, present insights, and provide
actionable recommendations.
7. Other
● Assist the BOD in preparing for meetings, ensuring all necessary documentation is
provided and agendas are well-defined.
● Facilitate communication between the Board and other departments, ensuring
alignment with strategic objectives.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● At least 3 years of experience in accounting roles
● Deep understanding of how standard accounting workflow including usage of accounting
software functions
● Ability to read, interpret, and analyze governmental and tax-related regulations,
resolutions, and official documents — especially those relevant to financial and
operational compliance.
2. Interpersonal Skills:
● Effective communication skills for conveying complex information.
● Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
● Proactive and self-motivated individual with a high level of initiative.
● Proactive approach to identifying business problems/questions and opportunities.
● Proficiency in research methodologies, strong analytical thinking.
● Effective teamwork and cross-functional collaboration skills.
● Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Compensation, pay raise approval at least 2 times per year, a 13th month salary depending
on employee’s performance
● Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
● Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.
● Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (from level leader
according to the company\'s regulations)
● Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for
employee’s relatives
● Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
