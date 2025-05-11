Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 27 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu

1. Strategic Product Support

● Collaborate with executive teams to develop and refine the company’s overall product

strategy - especially in tech product domains that touch accounting and financial

workflows.

● Directly participate in projects with the product and technology teams, acting as an

advisor in finance and accounting operations.

● Provide consultation on software usage workflows and compliance with government

regulations relevant to accounting and financial practices.

● Support the definition of product requirements related to accounting operations,

ensuring they align with practical business use cases and current legal standards.

● Conduct market research and analysis to identify trends, competitive landscape, and

opportunities for product innovation.

2. Business Problem Solving

● Identify key business problems and questions faced by the organization.

● Utilize research and analytics skills to gather pertinent information, industry trends,

and best practices to address business challenges.

3. Business and Operational Acumen

● Maintain a profound understanding of industry dynamics, business operations, and the

evolving needs of SMEs - especially in areas related to finance, compliance, and

product usability.

● Collaborate with product and technology teams to ensure solutions reflect business

workflows and comply with legal and operational requirements..

4. Strategic Recommendations

● Formulate well-reasoned recommendations based on research, analytics, and a

comprehensive understanding of the business context.

● Present findings and suggestions in a clear, concise manner to aid the BOD in making

informed choices.

5. Cross-Functional Coordination

● Collaborate closely with various departments/external parties to collect necessary data

and insights for BOD-related projects.

● Act as a liaison between the executive team and other departments, fostering effective

communication and collaboration.

6. Documentation and Reporting

● Prepare comprehensive reports and presentations for BOD, summarizing product and

business performance, milestones, and key metrics.

● Create comprehensive reports that summarize findings, present insights, and provide

actionable recommendations.

7. Other

● Assist the BOD in preparing for meetings, ensuring all necessary documentation is

provided and agendas are well-defined.

● Facilitate communication between the Board and other departments, ensuring

alignment with strategic objectives.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Core Skills:

● At least 3 years of experience in accounting roles

● Deep understanding of how standard accounting workflow including usage of accounting

software functions

● Ability to read, interpret, and analyze governmental and tax-related regulations,

resolutions, and official documents — especially those relevant to financial and

operational compliance.

2. Interpersonal Skills:

● Effective communication skills for conveying complex information.

● Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

● Proactive and self-motivated individual with a high level of initiative.

● Proactive approach to identifying business problems/questions and opportunities.

● Proficiency in research methodologies, strong analytical thinking.

● Effective teamwork and cross-functional collaboration skills.

● Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)

● Compensation, pay raise approval at least 2 times per year, a 13th month salary depending

on employee’s performance

● Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)

● Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.

● Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (from level leader

according to the company\'s regulations)

● Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for

employee’s relatives

● Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.