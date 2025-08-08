Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/09/2025
Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Giang: Bắc Giang, Thành phố Bắc Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Manage, supervise and be responsible for warehouse operations, and compliance with rules and regulations on fire protection, hygiene, and occupational safety.
• Coordinate with related departments for arranging inbound/outbound orders; prevent loss, and damage and maximize the useability of storage.
• Analyze sale outlook/ FRC to make stock calculation by SKU at level items for proposal production volume or imported plan of FG.
• Implement 5S, FIFO, lean warehouse, or any tools for WH operation improvement.
• Planning and evaluating the operations of the warehouse.
• Provide annual budget for warehouse operation and transportation.
• Prepare and supervise Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports of WH about stock/ inventory/ operation/ cost
• Build SOP and manage the employees to continuously achieve the goals and improvement.
• Check stock availability/ production plan and manage all delivery plans to customer
• Control stock count, reconcile the data between actual vs system and ensure stock accuracy.
• Implement other allowable tasks assigned by Supply chain & Logistics Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• College/Bachelor's degree (Logistics and Economics are preferable)

Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường TS3, Khu công nghiệp Tiên Sơn, Phường Đồng Nguyên, Thành phố Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

