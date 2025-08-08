Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Manage, supervise and be responsible for warehouse operations, and compliance with rules and regulations on fire protection, hygiene, and occupational safety.

• Coordinate with related departments for arranging inbound/outbound orders; prevent loss, and damage and maximize the useability of storage.

• Analyze sale outlook/ FRC to make stock calculation by SKU at level items for proposal production volume or imported plan of FG.

• Implement 5S, FIFO, lean warehouse, or any tools for WH operation improvement.

• Planning and evaluating the operations of the warehouse.

• Provide annual budget for warehouse operation and transportation.

• Prepare and supervise Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports of WH about stock/ inventory/ operation/ cost

• Build SOP and manage the employees to continuously achieve the goals and improvement.

• Check stock availability/ production plan and manage all delivery plans to customer

• Control stock count, reconcile the data between actual vs system and ensure stock accuracy.

• Implement other allowable tasks assigned by Supply chain & Logistics Manager.