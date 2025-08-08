Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam
- Bắc Giang: Bắc Giang, Thành phố Bắc Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Manage, supervise and be responsible for warehouse operations, and compliance with rules and regulations on fire protection, hygiene, and occupational safety.
• Coordinate with related departments for arranging inbound/outbound orders; prevent loss, and damage and maximize the useability of storage.
• Analyze sale outlook/ FRC to make stock calculation by SKU at level items for proposal production volume or imported plan of FG.
• Implement 5S, FIFO, lean warehouse, or any tools for WH operation improvement.
• Planning and evaluating the operations of the warehouse.
• Provide annual budget for warehouse operation and transportation.
• Prepare and supervise Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports of WH about stock/ inventory/ operation/ cost
• Build SOP and manage the employees to continuously achieve the goals and improvement.
• Check stock availability/ production plan and manage all delivery plans to customer
• Control stock count, reconcile the data between actual vs system and ensure stock accuracy.
• Implement other allowable tasks assigned by Supply chain & Logistics Manager.
