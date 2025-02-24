Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Lô I, 4, Khu công nghiệp Tràng Duệ, Xã Hồng Phong, Huyện An Dương, TP Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

HR Tasks:

- Handle routine labor relations and human resource inquiries related to policies, procedures, and bargaining agreements.

- Serve as the initial contact and liaison for intake and assessment of employee complaints.

- Conduct initial interviews/meeting and gathers information for employee relations matters such as harassment allegations, work complaints, or other concerns; informs appropriate HR staff when additional investigation is required.

- Conduct surveys, interviews/meeting, and other research related to human resource policies, compensation, and other labor negotiations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University, with related majors

- Have experience in HR field is an advantage

- Good understanding of MS-office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

- A negotiator with dynamic, capable, and positive characteristics

- Ability to work under high pressure and build up good internal and external relationships

- Good at English or Korean

Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng

