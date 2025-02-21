Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Momentum is seeking an experienced and organized Admin Manager to oversee and streamline all administrative operations, ensuring smooth office functions and supporting various departments. The ideal candidate will lead the admin team, manage office resources, and develop administrative procedures that enhance efficiency and productivity. Good communication skills in English or Mandarin are required, and the ability to speak both languages is highly preferred.

Admin Manager

English

Mandarin

Key Responsibilities:

1. Administrative Management:

• Oversee daily administrative operations to ensure smooth workflow.

• Develop and implement office policies, procedures, and standards.

• Supervise and mentor the administrative team, ensuring high performance.

• Manage office resources, supplies, and equipment procurement.

2. Office Operations:

• Coordinate with facility management and service providers for office maintenance.

• Ensure compliance with company policies, health, and safety regulations.

• Organize company events, meetings, and travel arrangements.

• Monitor office budgets and control expenses effectively.

3. HR & Team Support: