Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06
- 08
- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Momentum is seeking an experienced and organized Admin Manager to oversee and streamline all administrative operations, ensuring smooth office functions and supporting various departments. The ideal candidate will lead the admin team, manage office resources, and develop administrative procedures that enhance efficiency and productivity. Good communication skills in English or Mandarin are required, and the ability to speak both languages is highly preferred.
Admin Manager
English
Mandarin
Key Responsibilities:
1. Administrative Management:
• Oversee daily administrative operations to ensure smooth workflow.
• Develop and implement office policies, procedures, and standards.
• Supervise and mentor the administrative team, ensuring high performance.
• Manage office resources, supplies, and equipment procurement.
2. Office Operations:
• Coordinate with facility management and service providers for office maintenance.
• Ensure compliance with company policies, health, and safety regulations.
• Organize company events, meetings, and travel arrangements.
• Monitor office budgets and control expenses effectively.
3. HR & Team Support:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI