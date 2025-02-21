Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Trưởng phòng tài chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06

- 08

- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Momentum is seeking an experienced and organized Admin Manager to oversee and streamline all administrative operations, ensuring smooth office functions and supporting various departments. The ideal candidate will lead the admin team, manage office resources, and develop administrative procedures that enhance efficiency and productivity. Good communication skills in English or Mandarin are required, and the ability to speak both languages is highly preferred.
Admin Manager
English
Mandarin
Key Responsibilities:
1. Administrative Management:
• Oversee daily administrative operations to ensure smooth workflow.
• Develop and implement office policies, procedures, and standards.
• Supervise and mentor the administrative team, ensuring high performance.
• Manage office resources, supplies, and equipment procurement.
2. Office Operations:
• Coordinate with facility management and service providers for office maintenance.
• Ensure compliance with company policies, health, and safety regulations.
• Organize company events, meetings, and travel arrangements.
• Monitor office budgets and control expenses effectively.
3. HR & Team Support:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2nd Floor, Standard Factory F, Lot Va. 06-08-10c, Street 17, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

