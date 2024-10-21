Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Từ 400 USD

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/10/2024
Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế

Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Từ 400 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD

Coordinate onboarding, orientation of new employees, new-hire survey report & analysis Build a strong company culture aligned with the company’s vision, mission and core values Manage the office, including properties and equipment to remain in good condition and run it smoothly and efficiently Plan and coordinate various HR-GA activities/ tasks as assigned such as ensuring accurate maintenance HR files and reports, assisting coordination of company events, etc Support company projects with administrative-related tasks
Coordinate onboarding, orientation of new employees, new-hire survey report & analysis
Build a strong company culture aligned with the company’s vision, mission and core values
Manage the office, including properties and equipment to remain in good condition and run it smoothly and efficiently
Plan and coordinate various HR-GA activities/ tasks as assigned such as ensuring accurate maintenance HR files and reports, assisting coordination of company events, etc
Support company projects with administrative-related tasks

Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University graduated Good communication skill (both verbal & written English) Skill in using Microsoft Office software: Word, Excel, PowerPoint Logical & critical thinking Detailed oriented Good planning skills Resilient, proactive, able to work under pressure and tight deadlines
University graduated
Good communication skill (both verbal & written English)
Skill in using Microsoft Office software: Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Logical & critical thinking
Detailed oriented
Good planning skills
Resilient, proactive, able to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable Performance bonus, year-end bonus Birthday, Team building, monthly Dinner party under the provisions of the company. Have the opportunity to join big profect of Company to enhance your skill Work, learn and develop with young and talented colleagues who are passionate and have big vision Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world
Salary: Negotiable
Performance bonus, year-end bonus
Birthday, Team building, monthly Dinner party under the provisions of the company.
Have the opportunity to join big profect of Company to enhance your skill
Work, learn and develop with young and talented colleagues who are
passionate and have big vision
Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, 773 Ngô Quyền, phường An Hải Bắc, Quận Sơn Trà, TP. Đà Nẵng

