Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Từ 400 USD

Mức lương Từ 400 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD

Coordinate onboarding, orientation of new employees, new-hire survey report & analysis Build a strong company culture aligned with the company’s vision, mission and core values Manage the office, including properties and equipment to remain in good condition and run it smoothly and efficiently Plan and coordinate various HR-GA activities/ tasks as assigned such as ensuring accurate maintenance HR files and reports, assisting coordination of company events, etc Support company projects with administrative-related tasks

Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University graduated Good communication skill (both verbal & written English) Skill in using Microsoft Office software: Word, Excel, PowerPoint Logical & critical thinking Detailed oriented Good planning skills Resilient, proactive, able to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable Performance bonus, year-end bonus Birthday, Team building, monthly Dinner party under the provisions of the company. Have the opportunity to join big profect of Company to enhance your skill Work, learn and develop with young and talented colleagues who are passionate and have big vision Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM

