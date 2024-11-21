Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
Đến 65 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Roman Plaza Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 65 Triệu

Join a variety of projects for our international clients
Work as part of a team to meet demanding project requirements.
Follow best practices and coding standards to ensure the best system performance regardless of the browser or device.
Join all required software development phases from planning, estimation, designing and developing the implementation.

Với Mức Lương Đến 65 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Java backend development.
Strong knowledge of Spring Core and Spring Boot frameworks
Solid understanding of test-driven development (TDD) and experience with tools like JUnit or Mockito
Familiarity with CI/CD processes and tools
Previous experience in modernizing legacy systems is a strong advantage
Good at English, both in comprehension and communication.
Nice to have:
Experience about fintech, banking or finance domain

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 65.000.000 VND.
Opportunity to work with large clients from Europe
Domain: Fintech
Teamsize of project: 150 people (based on many countries)
Working hours: 9am - 6pm from Monday to Friday
Contract type: Freelancer.
Expected on board time: after Tet, latest 15/02/2025.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

