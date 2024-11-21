Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 65 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Roman Plaza Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 65 Triệu

Join a variety of projects for our international clients

Work as part of a team to meet demanding project requirements.

Follow best practices and coding standards to ensure the best system performance regardless of the browser or device.

Join all required software development phases from planning, estimation, designing and developing the implementation.

Với Mức Lương Đến 65 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Java backend development.

Strong knowledge of Spring Core and Spring Boot frameworks

Solid understanding of test-driven development (TDD) and experience with tools like JUnit or Mockito

Familiarity with CI/CD processes and tools

Previous experience in modernizing legacy systems is a strong advantage

Good at English, both in comprehension and communication.

Nice to have:

Experience about fintech, banking or finance domain

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 65.000.000 VND.

Opportunity to work with large clients from Europe

Domain: Fintech

Teamsize of project: 150 people (based on many countries)

Working hours: 9am - 6pm from Monday to Friday

Contract type: Freelancer.

Expected on board time: after Tet, latest 15/02/2025.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

