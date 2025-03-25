Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 68 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, Hải Châu, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Design, develop, and maintain RESTful APIs using FastAPI and Python.
Implement and optimize database operations using PostgreSQL and SQLAlchemy.
Develop and maintain blockchain integration services and handle smart contract interactions.
Implement secure authentication and authorization systems.
Work closely with frontend developers to integrate API services effectively.
Participate in code reviews and provide technical recommendations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong proficiency in Python (main backend language).
Python
Experience with FastAPI for high-performance API development.
FastAPI
Familiarity with Pydantic, Poetry, Ruff, and Pytest for efficient backend workflows.
Pydantic, Poetry, Ruff, and Pytest
Experience with smart contract interaction and blockchain API services.
smart contract interaction
Understanding of Ethereum, EVM-compatible chains, and other blockchain platforms.
Ethereum, EVM-compatible chains, and other blockchain platforms
Ability to process and index blockchain data efficiently.
process and index blockchain data
Interest in the Web3 industry and familiarity with decentralized technologies.
Web3 industry
Expertise in PostgreSQL with SQLAlchemy and Alembic for database management.
PostgreSQL
SQLAlchemy
Alembic
Experience working with Redis for caching and real-time data processing.
Redis
Familiarity with Uvicorn/Gunicorn for ASGI server deployment.
Uvicorn/Gunicorn
Knowledge of JWT authentication for secure user management.
JWT authentication
Experience using Sentry for error tracking and Prometheus for performance monitoring.
Sentry
Prometheus
Experience working with popular blockchain projects and Web3 protocols.
popular blockchain projects
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.
Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.
Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company, so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.
Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance
13th Salary
Assistance with operational tools and equipment.
Health insurance program up to 100 million VND/year for employees provided by PVI.
Annual health check-up from Medlatec Clinic
Participate in social insurance after becoming an official employee
Salary review twice a year. It means we are pushing each other to be better everyday.
Flexible working hours, freestyle attire
Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment
Technical, English certificate bonus
Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays
Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities
Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party
Free coffee, snacks, and drinks
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
