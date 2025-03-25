Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 68 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, Hải Châu, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, and maintain RESTful APIs using FastAPI and Python.

Implement and optimize database operations using PostgreSQL and SQLAlchemy.

Develop and maintain blockchain integration services and handle smart contract interactions.

Implement secure authentication and authorization systems.

Work closely with frontend developers to integrate API services effectively.

Participate in code reviews and provide technical recommendations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong proficiency in Python (main backend language).

Experience with FastAPI for high-performance API development.

Familiarity with Pydantic, Poetry, Ruff, and Pytest for efficient backend workflows.

Experience with smart contract interaction and blockchain API services.

Understanding of Ethereum, EVM-compatible chains, and other blockchain platforms.

Ability to process and index blockchain data efficiently.

Interest in the Web3 industry and familiarity with decentralized technologies.

Expertise in PostgreSQL with SQLAlchemy and Alembic for database management.

Experience working with Redis for caching and real-time data processing.

Familiarity with Uvicorn/Gunicorn for ASGI server deployment.

Knowledge of JWT authentication for secure user management.

Experience using Sentry for error tracking and Prometheus for performance monitoring.

Experience working with popular blockchain projects and Web3 protocols.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.

Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.

Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company, so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.

Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance

13th Salary

Assistance with operational tools and equipment.

Health insurance program up to 100 million VND/year for employees provided by PVI.

Annual health check-up from Medlatec Clinic

Participate in social insurance after becoming an official employee

Salary review twice a year. It means we are pushing each other to be better everyday.

Flexible working hours, freestyle attire

Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment

Technical, English certificate bonus

Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays

Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities

Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party

Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

