Tuyển Brand Marketing Maison Retail Management International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1100 Triệu

Brand Marketing Tại Maison Retail Management International
- Hồ Chí Minh: 189 Dương Bá Trạc, phường 1, Quận 8, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
A. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS AND BUSINESS PARTNERING (65%)
• Lead revenue / margin / contribution reporting and explanation of performance against budget, prior performance, and market conditions.
• Provide commentary to be included in the monthly business performance review and report.
• Support business partners to produce the annual sales target and budget and quarterly/ monthly re-forecasts including commentary.
• Analysis concentration of revenue & cost and stocks on hand to identify commercial Risk.
• Analysis sales and stocks, buying history in order to create a suggestion buying plan to partner as well as promotion scheme to make sure align with company policy and achieved KPI
• Support the production of commercially viable business cases to deliver the strategic initiatives, new store investment
• Use internal and external information to extrapolate future performance based on scenario planning
• Work with business partners to turn analysis into value adding insight and the strategic plan using insight analysis
B. BUDGET CONTROLLER AND REPORTING (35%):
• Control purchasing procedure (verify all PR on procurement)
• Managing effectively, analyze operating costs of Brands.
