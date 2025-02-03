Tuyển Brand Marketing Maison Retail Management International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1100 Triệu

A. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS AND BUSINESS PARTNERING (65%)

• Lead revenue / margin / contribution reporting and explanation of performance against budget, prior performance, and market conditions.

• Provide commentary to be included in the monthly business performance review and report.

• Support business partners to produce the annual sales target and budget and quarterly/ monthly re-forecasts including commentary.

• Analysis concentration of revenue & cost and stocks on hand to identify commercial Risk.

• Analysis sales and stocks, buying history in order to create a suggestion buying plan to partner as well as promotion scheme to make sure align with company policy and achieved KPI

• Support the production of commercially viable business cases to deliver the strategic initiatives, new store investment

• Use internal and external information to extrapolate future performance based on scenario planning

• Work with business partners to turn analysis into value adding insight and the strategic plan using insight analysis

B. BUDGET CONTROLLER AND REPORTING (35%):

• Control purchasing procedure (verify all PR on procurement)

• Managing effectively, analyze operating costs of Brands.