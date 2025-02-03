Tuyển Brand Marketing Maison Retail Management International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1100 Triệu

Maison Retail Management International
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Brand Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Maison Retail Management International

Mức lương
900 - 1100 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 189 Dương Bá Trạc, phường 1, Quận 8, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương 900 - 1100 Triệu

A. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS AND BUSINESS PARTNERING (65%)
• Lead revenue / margin / contribution reporting and explanation of performance against budget, prior performance, and market conditions.
• Provide commentary to be included in the monthly business performance review and report.
• Support business partners to produce the annual sales target and budget and quarterly/ monthly re-forecasts including commentary.
• Analysis concentration of revenue & cost and stocks on hand to identify commercial Risk.
• Analysis sales and stocks, buying history in order to create a suggestion buying plan to partner as well as promotion scheme to make sure align with company policy and achieved KPI
• Support the production of commercially viable business cases to deliver the strategic initiatives, new store investment
• Use internal and external information to extrapolate future performance based on scenario planning
• Work with business partners to turn analysis into value adding insight and the strategic plan using insight analysis
B. BUDGET CONTROLLER AND REPORTING (35%):
• Control purchasing procedure (verify all PR on procurement)
• Managing effectively, analyze operating costs of Brands.

Với Mức Lương 900 - 1100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Maison Retail Management International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maison Retail Management International

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 189 Dương Bá Trạc, phường 1, Quận 8, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

