Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Nam Từ Liêm

Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 12 - 17 Triệu

The Product Development Specialist will work with different departments (Operations, Technology Center, Customer Service, design team, etc.) to optimize and change products to bring more useful products, save costs, increase profits, and increase the satisfaction of both customers and internal staff: – Build a product development roadmap including product research, market research, competitive analysis, planning, positioning, roadmap development, requirements development product launch, etc; – Integrate research on user needs, and market analysis into product requirements to provide optimized product solutions; – Design UI, and UX for the company’s products with a consistent style, optimize the interface to improve the user experience – Build a set of business documents, solution documents, and user manuals to systematize, manage business processes, and support users; – Organize testing, evaluation, and user surveys to calibrate the product; – Coordinate with the Data Analysis team to dig deeper into the problem and synthesize it into a report to determine actions that need improvement; – Have the opportunity to work directly, and make recommendations to the CEO/CTO/etc weekly to understand the requirements and perspectives of customers to provide solutions for the company’s operations.

OTHER INFORMATION – Time of work: 9:00 am – 6:30 pm. From Monday to Friday and alternate Saturdays. – Address: GHTK Building, Pham Hung Street, Me Tri Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Ha Noi.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

– Graduated from University and have a related orientation and work experience (system building, product optimization, ...);

– Strong connection and communication skills, especially in decision-making or problem-solving situations;

– Have deep and detailed problem-analysis skills;

– Can multitask and withstand high pressure;

– Have an open mind, process thinking, and critical thinking;

– Priority is given to candidates who are proficient in using many software and tools for work;

– Can travel far for work (if required).

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– Competitive salary: 450$ – $1000/month (Negotiable, and periodically reviewed based on your capacity).

– Truly cares about you and your experience at GHTK – Rewards and Promotions are available on special occasions.

– Attractive insurance package – You will be provided with a package of premium health insurance, along with other benefits by Vietnam Labour Law: Health Insurance, Social Insurance,...

– Special and worthy welfare regimes – There are 12 days off per year, a 13th-month salary, yearly Kick-off & Team-building events with various bonding activities at the workplace.

– Amazing culture – Our working environment is young and dynamic with many promotion opportunities, creating a sustainable career path.

– Opportunity to work with the best – We hire talented and collaborative ones.

– Get maximum support to master operations knowledge with additional leadership skills to meet the job’s requirements.

– Be empowered, self-determined, and have enough space for self-development in a typical E-logistics environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM

