Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu

Work closely with global clients to gather business requirements and understand customer business processes, needs, and requirements. Analyze the requirements from customers in business view and end-user view Ensure business requirements are fully understood by Development and provide input to design and product specifications Document functional and business requirements Create wireframes, activity diagrams and system process flows Track all change requests from customers. Manage all requirements, specifications, change request of the project Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems Lead and manage a small team of junior business analysts, providing guidance and support to ensure effective project delivery. Train and mentor team members to improve their skills in business analysis, documentation, and client communication.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4 years + experience in a business analysis role. Experience in managing and training a small team of business analysts is an advantage. Have a good knowledge of software development process Advance using Microsoft Visio, Prototyping, Wireframe & use case tools Strong business analytical skill and logical mind. Be able to grasp the complex software system and learn quickly Ability to communicate complex ideas clearly and effectively Good design documentation is required. Experience in creating clear, concise documentations Good UML knowledge is a great asset Fluent in English: both written and verbal Good communication, presentation and management skills Enthusiastic, responsible, willing to learn new things and ability to work under pressure, available to work at any time

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package. Salary review twice a year Flexible working hours Premium health care Working in One of the largest e-commerce agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam Other fun activities include happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc. Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.