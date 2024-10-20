Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu
Work closely with global clients to gather business requirements and understand customer business processes, needs, and requirements.
Analyze the requirements from customers in business view and end-user view
Ensure business requirements are fully understood by Development and provide input to design and product specifications
Document functional and business requirements
Create wireframes, activity diagrams and system process flows
Track all change requests from customers. Manage all requirements, specifications, change request of the project
Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems
Lead and manage a small team of junior business analysts, providing guidance and support to ensure effective project delivery.
Train and mentor team members to improve their skills in business analysis, documentation, and client communication.
Work closely with global clients to gather business requirements and understand customer business processes, needs, and requirements.
Analyze the requirements from customers in business view and end-user view
Ensure business requirements are fully understood by Development and provide input to design and product specifications
Document functional and business requirements
Create wireframes, activity diagrams and system process flows
Track all change requests from customers. Manage all requirements, specifications, change request of the project
Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems
Lead and manage a small team of junior business analysts, providing guidance and support to ensure effective project delivery.
Train and mentor team members to improve their skills in business analysis, documentation, and client communication.
Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
4 years + experience in a business analysis role. Experience in managing and training a small team of business analysts is an advantage.
Have a good knowledge of software development process
Advance using Microsoft Visio, Prototyping, Wireframe & use case tools
Strong business analytical skill and logical mind. Be able to grasp the complex software system and learn quickly
Ability to communicate complex ideas clearly and effectively
Good design documentation is required. Experience in creating clear, concise documentations
Good UML knowledge is a great asset
Fluent in English: both written and verbal
Good communication, presentation and management skills
Enthusiastic, responsible, willing to learn new things and ability to work under pressure, available to work at any time
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary package.
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hours
Premium health care
Working in One of the largest e-commerce agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment
Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities include happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI