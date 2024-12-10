Tuyển Business Analyst Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 52 Triệu

Crossian
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Crossian

Mức lương
40 - 52 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63

- 65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 40 - 52 Triệu

ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success are our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 700% in just under 4 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer LTV.
As part of Technology Innovations CoE - supervised by the Engineering Manager & advised by the firm's CTO, you'll also check in with the team daily on the project, collecting information from other products to remain in sync with the entire eco-system in an Agile mindset & strong-Tech Startup environment culture. (Silicon Valley style Tech-startup)
Agile mindset
strong-Tech Startup environment culture
We are creating a comprehensive Cross-border eCommerce Platform that features solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalogs, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM... Here are some examples:
Develop a Storefront solution
Centralize payment gateways for managing transactions and after payment business (such as: refund, chargebacks, claims, inquiry,..)
Integrate various 3rd services to operate a complete supply-chain system including inventory, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more...
Convert raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, user behavior, etc. into insights beneficial and significant for business operations.
Plus, numerous other opportunities await your input.
We are looking for a seasoned Senior Business Analyst to join our dynamic team. As a crucial part of our Technology Innovations CoE, you will work closely with internal users to understand their needs and with internal teams to translate those needs into clear, actionable requirements. Our Senior BAs play a pivotal role in Product development planning, estimation, and execution, ensuring that our solutions are not only innovative but also directly address the unique challenges our clients face.
Senior Business Analyst
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Requirements Elicitation & Analysis: Engage directly with users to capture both business and system requirements, ensuring a thorough understanding of their needs.
Requirements Elicitation & Analysis
Project Scoping & Estimation: Collaborate with the Product Manager/Owner and Business Owner in scoping, estimating, and planning projects. Manage project change requests efficiently to adapt to evolving requirements.
Project Scoping & Estimation
Data Analysis & BI Mastery: Utilize data analysis skills and BI toolsets to collect and analyze test results and operational data, aiding in the optimization of product features and performance.
Data Analysis & BI Mastery
Post-Release Analysis & Decision Making: Capable of formulating assumptions and verifying them through user usage tracking data after software releases. Make informed decisions on whether to retain or remove features based on post-release data insights.
Post-Release Analysis & Decision Making
Cross-functional Collaboration: Act as a bridge between stakeholders and development teams, including UX/UI designers for creating design mockups and wireframes, to facilitate seamless communication and project execution.
Cross-functional Collaboration
UAT Test Scenarios & Support: Develop test scenarios for UAT and provide essential support to clients during the UAT phase, ensuring solutions meet their needs accurately.
UAT Test Scenarios & Support
Documentation & SDLC Support: Produce comprehensive system/feature specifications, user stories/backlogs, business rules, and wireframes. Maintain crucial documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC).
Documentation & SDLC Support

Với Mức Lương 40 - 52 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science, or equivalent, laying the foundational knowledge required for this role.
Educational Background
Professional Experience: At least 5 years of experience in a Business Analyst role, demonstrating proficiency in handling business requirements from users and exceptional written communication in English.
Professional Experience
Software Development Process Knowledge: A deep understanding of the software development process, especially in software requirement analysis, to ensure the delivery of accurate and viable solutions.
Software Development Process Knowledge
Data Analysis & BI Tools Proficiency: Mastery in data analysis and familiarity with BI toolsets, essential for evaluating test results, operational performance, and making data-driven decisions regarding feature retention post-release.
Data Analysis & BI Tools Proficiency
Testing & Training Expertise: Experience in devising testing processes and conducting user training sessions, enhancing product usability and client satisfaction.
Testing & Training Expertise
Communication & Interpersonal Skills: Strong communication, presentation, and documentation capabilities, essential for effective stakeholder engagement and project documentation.
Communication & Interpersonal Skills
Analytical Thinking & Problem-Solving: Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills, with a growth mindset focused on embracing challenges and continuous learning.
Analytical Thinking & Problem-Solving
Adaptability & Patience: A willingness to listen, stay calm, and patiently advocate for ideas across diverse groups, facilitating consensus and project advancement.
Adaptability & Patience
Preferred Qualification:
Lean Startup & Agile Frameworks: Experience in Product companies that utilize Lean Startup and Agile/Scrum frameworks, promoting flexible and iterative product development.
Lean Startup & Agile Frameworks
Tech-Startup Environment: Background in working within tech-startup environments, adaptable to rapid changes and a dynamic work culture.
Tech-Startup Environment
eCommerce & Retail Industry Experience: Prior exposure to the eCommerce and Retail sectors, bringing valuable insights into customer needs and market trends.
eCommerce & Retail Industry Experience
UI/UX Proficiency: Experience with UI/UX toolsets, enriching the product's user interface and overall user experience.
UI/UX Proficiency
This role presents an unparalleled opportunity for professionals eager to expand their expertise in Product Development and Innovation, situated within the energetic and swiftly evolving landscape of a tech startup. At Crossian LLC, we are not just creating technology; we are setting new standards for cross-border eCommerce.

Tại Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT
At Crossian, our people are the key to our success. We believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:
A rewarding management role that has direct impact on the organization
Competitive salary (negotiable depending on what you bring to the table)
Full salary during probation & Guaranteed 13th month salary
12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave, plus seniority paid leave
Global health insurance package for yourself and direct family members, plus annual health checkup
Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program
A Pantry & a Crossian Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve
Other company benefits including 5-star annual Summer Summit, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly/ quarterly/ annual company events
General company T&D Program
Other benefits in accordance to Company's Policy and Vietnam Labor Laws

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

