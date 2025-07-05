Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Job Description

We are seeking a passionate and detail-oriented Business Analyst (BA) - Business Solutions with at least 3 years of experience in software companies or software projects, preferably with exposure to business application development using web and / or mobile technologies in a cloud environment. The individual should have a good grasp of web, mobile and database technologies and must have a clear understanding of the different stages and tasks involved in web and / or mobile business application development.

Key Responsibilities

Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, analyze, and document business requirements for web and mobile applications.

Develop and propose solutions that align with business needs, ensuring they are feasible and effective for cloud environments.

Assist in managing project timelines, deliverables, and communication between cross-functional teams throughout the application development lifecycle.

Evaluate and recommend appropriate web, mobile, and database functions and solutions to enhance application performance and user experience.

Coordinate and conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure applications meet business requirements and quality standards.

Prepare comprehensive documentation including BRDs, functional specs, and user manuals.