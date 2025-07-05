Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN
- Hà Nội: Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu
Job Description
We are seeking a passionate and detail-oriented Business Analyst (BA) - Business Solutions with at least 3 years of experience in software companies or software projects, preferably with exposure to business application development using web and / or mobile technologies in a cloud environment. The individual should have a good grasp of web, mobile and database technologies and must have a clear understanding of the different stages and tasks involved in web and / or mobile business application development.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, analyze, and document business requirements for web and mobile applications.
Develop and propose solutions that align with business needs, ensuring they are feasible and effective for cloud environments.
Assist in managing project timelines, deliverables, and communication between cross-functional teams throughout the application development lifecycle.
Evaluate and recommend appropriate web, mobile, and database functions and solutions to enhance application performance and user experience.
Coordinate and conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure applications meet business requirements and quality standards.
Prepare comprehensive documentation including BRDs, functional specs, and user manuals.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Ability to analyze complex data and processes to identify opportunities for improvement and innovation.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills for effective stakeholder engagement and documentation.
Experience working with Agile/Scrum teams is a plus.
Fluent in English (both written and verbal) is an advantage.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual health check
Team building activities
Training and certification support (e.g. BA, Cloud,...).
Competitive compensation
Performance review 2 times/ year
Collaborative, international team environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI