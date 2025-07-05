Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/08/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN

Business Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN

Mức lương
18 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

Job Description
We are seeking a passionate and detail-oriented Business Analyst (BA) - Business Solutions with at least 3 years of experience in software companies or software projects, preferably with exposure to business application development using web and / or mobile technologies in a cloud environment. The individual should have a good grasp of web, mobile and database technologies and must have a clear understanding of the different stages and tasks involved in web and / or mobile business application development.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, analyze, and document business requirements for web and mobile applications.
Develop and propose solutions that align with business needs, ensuring they are feasible and effective for cloud environments.
Assist in managing project timelines, deliverables, and communication between cross-functional teams throughout the application development lifecycle.
Evaluate and recommend appropriate web, mobile, and database functions and solutions to enhance application performance and user experience.
Coordinate and conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure applications meet business requirements and quality standards.
Prepare comprehensive documentation including BRDs, functional specs, and user manuals.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong understanding of web, mobile, and database technologies, as well as cloud environments.
Ability to analyze complex data and processes to identify opportunities for improvement and innovation.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills for effective stakeholder engagement and documentation.
Experience working with Agile/Scrum teams is a plus.
Fluent in English (both written and verbal) is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social Insurance, Health care Insurance
Annual health check
Team building activities
Training and certification support (e.g. BA, Cloud,...).
Competitive compensation
Performance review 2 times/ year
Collaborative, international team environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: N04 Trang Tien, tầng 4, tòa M5, số 91 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Phường Láng Hạ, Quận Đống đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-analyst-thu-nhap-18-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job362060
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TẬP ĐOÀN CVSA
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TẬP ĐOÀN CVSA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TẬP ĐOÀN CVSA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM&ĐT LA.MA.SON
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH TM&ĐT LA.MA.SON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM&ĐT LA.MA.SON
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật điện tử và viễn thông Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật điện tử và viễn thông Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật điện tử và viễn thông Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH YSL International
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty TNHH YSL International làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH YSL International
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AEV ENG VINA
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH AEV ENG VINA làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH AEV ENG VINA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ MEVIS HEALTHCARE
Tuyển Truyền thông CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ MEVIS HEALTHCARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ MEVIS HEALTHCARE
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận OpenCommerce Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 36 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Yopaz làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Yopaz
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BUCA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BUCA
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 26 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
22 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 52 Triệu Crossian
40 - 52 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 33 Triệu GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM
Tới 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
16 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ BẢO KIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ BẢO KIM
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần công nghệ - viễn thông Elcom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ - viễn thông Elcom Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SAILFISH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SAILFISH
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phẩn Công Nghệ ITG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phẩn Công Nghệ ITG
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TINASOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TINASOFT VIỆT NAM
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 29 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tới 29 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
15 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ CARO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ CARO
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 27 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tới 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm