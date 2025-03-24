Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 9, Toà Hồ Gươm Plaza, 102 Trần Phú, Mộ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Nội., Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Gather, document, and analyze business requirements from stakeholders.
Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.
Translate business requirements into functional specifications for IT development utilizing BPMN.
Facilitate communication between business units and technical teams.
Lead the implementation of business solutions and oversee the testing process.
Monitor project progress and ensure deliverables meet quality standards.
Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies.
Provide mentorship and guidance to junior business analysts.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proficiency in BPMN, DMN, and CMMN for modeling business processes, decisions, and case management.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in business process modeling and data analysis.
Experience with project management and business analysis tools (e.g., JIRA, MS Project, Visio).
Knowledge of software development lifecycle (SDLC) and Agile methodologies.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously
Minimum of 1 year of experience.
Experience as Project manager is plus.
Proven track record of successfully leading complex business analysis projects.
Experience in a specific industry or business domain is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Total income = Net salary + 13th-month salary bonus
Salary review twice yearly based on competence and job performance (in August and February).
Meal and fuel allowances.
Opportunities for overseas onsite assignments such as Korean, Japan
Annual routine health check-up.
Participation in company events: Company trips, birthdays, YEP, Teambuilding, etc.
Provision of modern PC/Laptop equipment.
Spacious office with full amenities including an appealing pantry counter with snacks, tea, coffee, etc.
Clear career advancement path, opportunities for development based on competence

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Toà Hồ Gươm Plaza, 102 Trần Phú, Mộ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

