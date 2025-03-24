Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Gather, document, and analyze business requirements from stakeholders.

Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.

Translate business requirements into functional specifications for IT development utilizing BPMN.

Facilitate communication between business units and technical teams.

Lead the implementation of business solutions and oversee the testing process.

Monitor project progress and ensure deliverables meet quality standards.

Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies.

Provide mentorship and guidance to junior business analysts.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in BPMN, DMN, and CMMN for modeling business processes, decisions, and case management.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in business process modeling and data analysis.

Experience with project management and business analysis tools (e.g., JIRA, MS Project, Visio).

Knowledge of software development lifecycle (SDLC) and Agile methodologies.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Minimum of 1 year of experience.

Experience as Project manager is plus.

Proven track record of successfully leading complex business analysis projects.

Experience in a specific industry or business domain is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Total income = Net salary + 13th-month salary bonus

Salary review twice yearly based on competence and job performance (in August and February).

Meal and fuel allowances.

Opportunities for overseas onsite assignments such as Korean, Japan

Annual routine health check-up.

Participation in company events: Company trips, birthdays, YEP, Teambuilding, etc.

Provision of modern PC/Laptop equipment.

Spacious office with full amenities including an appealing pantry counter with snacks, tea, coffee, etc.

Clear career advancement path, opportunities for development based on competence

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

