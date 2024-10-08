Tuyển Business Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FE CREDIT
- Hà Nội:
- Miền Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Take part in the development of projects as: Collection /LOS......
Cooperate effectively with Vendors / partners of FE to delivery technical requirement, design, UAT, go-live phases to deliver Change Request
Expliciting requirement and critically analyzing from business users, fully aligned with all stakeholders
Work in conjunction with business users and other IT teams, responsible for the review application test scripts, scenarios & test plans that validate initial business requirements
Conduct analysis of business and user needs in order to understand requirements.
Convert and maintain the requirements/needs into technical models/terms/document.
Join to support Level 2 for production issues
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University/College Degree in IT. Bachelor in Software/IT Business Analysis is a plus
4 years of experience in banking/financial/insurancel company (is preferred)
4 years of experience in System Development and IT Business Analysis
Candidates with basic programming skills (is a plus)
BA overall skills (gather requirement, create technical documents)
Participate in prioritization process and manage prioritizing App issues/defects
Exp. to work with some popular databases (MySQL/Oracle/MSSQL) include querying data, writing functions/store procedures, etc.
Exp. to propose/design the solution/system architecture would be advantage
Exp. to enhance/configure system on SAAS (Software-As-A-Service) would be advantage
Exp. to SOA principal system integrations, exposure to Web Services (SOAP/REST) would be advantage
Work in full SDLC/Agile for at least 3-4 projects/systems
General skills:
Strong logical thinking, critical thinking, negotiation skill
Strong communication skills for both Vietnamese and English languages
Willing to learn new things and take the ownership of some specific domains
Tại FE CREDIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probation with full salary
Lunch allowance
Wedding support
Family funeral support
13th month salary + KPIs bonus
Performance rewards and awards
Healthcare Insurance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FE CREDIT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
