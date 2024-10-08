Tuyển Business Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Take part in the development of projects as: Collection /LOS...... Cooperate effectively with Vendors / partners of FE to delivery technical requirement, design, UAT, go-live phases to deliver Change Request Expliciting requirement and critically analyzing from business users, fully aligned with all stakeholders Work in conjunction with business users and other IT teams, responsible for the review application test scripts, scenarios & test plans that validate initial business requirements Conduct analysis of business and user needs in order to understand requirements. Convert and maintain the requirements/needs into technical models/terms/document. Join to support Level 2 for production issues

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University/College Degree in IT. Bachelor in Software/IT Business Analysis is a plus 4 years of experience in banking/financial/insurancel company (is preferred) 4 years of experience in System Development and IT Business Analysis Candidates with basic programming skills (is a plus) BA overall skills (gather requirement, create technical documents) Participate in prioritization process and manage prioritizing App issues/defects Exp. to work with some popular databases (MySQL/Oracle/MSSQL) include querying data, writing functions/store procedures, etc. Exp. to propose/design the solution/system architecture would be advantage Exp. to enhance/configure system on SAAS (Software-As-A-Service) would be advantage Exp. to SOA principal system integrations, exposure to Web Services (SOAP/REST) would be advantage Work in full SDLC/Agile for at least 3-4 projects/systems General skills: Strong logical thinking, critical thinking, negotiation skill Strong communication skills for both Vietnamese and English languages Willing to learn new things and take the ownership of some specific domains

Tại FE CREDIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation with full salary Lunch allowance Wedding support Family funeral support 13th month salary + KPIs bonus Performance rewards and awards Healthcare Insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FE CREDIT

