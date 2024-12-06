Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Nhà 8, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

 Identify and manage stakeholders, understand stakeholder interests, and ensure that impacted stakeholders have a common understanding of new features or changes introduced by the solution.

 Define scope and high-level requirements for input into inception phase activities, e.g. business case development.  Gather, analyze and document detailed functional and non-functional requirements, ensuring that these are well understood by all impacted stakeholders and project team members.

 Gather, analyze and document functional specifications, comprising of use cases, user interface designs and data attributes, where required.

 Gather, analyze and document features, epics and user stories, within an Agile delivery environment.

 Define, analyze and document current and future state business processes using standards such as BPMN, identifying opportunities for process efficiency/improvements and

incorporating these into the functional design of the solution to help achieve business goals.

 Perform requirements traceability of business analysis artifacts, ensuring that this is maintained throughout the project lifecycle.

 Facilitate workshops with business and technical stakeholders and perform walkthroughs with project team members.

 Support architecture, development and testing teams in requirements clarification throughout the project lifecycle and the Project Manager in project tasks and deliverables that relate to business analysis, e.g. analysis estimates, release planning or iteration planning.

 Keep up to date with BA developments and industry trends and actively shares knowledge with other BAs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

 Completion of a degree or diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or a related discipline.

 English proficiency is required

 At least three years’ related experience contributing to the success of midsize-to-large initiatives with above-average levels of complexity and business criticality.

 Demonstrated experience in stakeholder management, requirements gathering and analysis, business process development and use case development

 Strong knowledge of the SDLC and involvement across the entire project lifecycle

 Consultative and open minded, with highly effective communication, interpersonal skills and attention to detail

 Excellent analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills

 Excellent workshop facilitation skills

 Experience in waterfall methodologies, agile methodologies, BABOK methodologies, and able to bring ‘fresh’ ideas to the project

team and BA Practice

 Demonstrated ability to take on accountability for complex pieces of work and work autonomously

 Flexible, able to adapt to change quickly and work with some ambiguity, yet still delivering quality outcomes

Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th month salary, social insurance

- Opportunity to work on new technologies and tools

- Opportunity to work with multicultural environment and travel.

- Performance review and adjust salary twice a year

- Very attractive remuneration package

- A flat hierarchy and a culture of collaboration across all disciplines

- Modern workplace

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft

