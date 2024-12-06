Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft
- Hồ Chí Minh: Nhà 8, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Identify and manage stakeholders, understand stakeholder interests, and ensure that impacted stakeholders have a common understanding of new features or changes introduced by the solution.
Define scope and high-level requirements for input into inception phase activities, e.g. business case development. Gather, analyze and document detailed functional and non-functional requirements, ensuring that these are well understood by all impacted stakeholders and project team members.
Gather, analyze and document functional specifications, comprising of use cases, user interface designs and data attributes, where required.
Gather, analyze and document features, epics and user stories, within an Agile delivery environment.
Define, analyze and document current and future state business processes using standards such as BPMN, identifying opportunities for process efficiency/improvements and
incorporating these into the functional design of the solution to help achieve business goals.
Perform requirements traceability of business analysis artifacts, ensuring that this is maintained throughout the project lifecycle.
Facilitate workshops with business and technical stakeholders and perform walkthroughs with project team members.
Support architecture, development and testing teams in requirements clarification throughout the project lifecycle and the Project Manager in project tasks and deliverables that relate to business analysis, e.g. analysis estimates, release planning or iteration planning.
Keep up to date with BA developments and industry trends and actively shares knowledge with other BAs.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
English proficiency is required
At least three years’ related experience contributing to the success of midsize-to-large initiatives with above-average levels of complexity and business criticality.
Demonstrated experience in stakeholder management, requirements gathering and analysis, business process development and use case development
Strong knowledge of the SDLC and involvement across the entire project lifecycle
Consultative and open minded, with highly effective communication, interpersonal skills and attention to detail
Excellent analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills
Excellent workshop facilitation skills
Experience in waterfall methodologies, agile methodologies, BABOK methodologies, and able to bring ‘fresh’ ideas to the project
team and BA Practice
Demonstrated ability to take on accountability for complex pieces of work and work autonomously
Flexible, able to adapt to change quickly and work with some ambiguity, yet still delivering quality outcomes
Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Opportunity to work on new technologies and tools
- Opportunity to work with multicultural environment and travel.
- Performance review and adjust salary twice a year
- Very attractive remuneration package
- A flat hierarchy and a culture of collaboration across all disciplines
- Modern workplace
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
