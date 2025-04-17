Tuyển Business Analyst Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 46 - 48 - 50 Phạm Hồng Thái, P.Bến Thành, Q.1, Tp.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst

1. Requirement Gathering & Analysis: Conduct user interviews, data analysis, and competitor research to propose effective solutions.

2. Feature Planning & Design: Draft Business Requirement Documents (BRD), create wireframes, and participate in User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to ensure functionality meets business needs.

3. Project Management: Coordinate with IT, marketing, underwriting, and claims teams to ensure development timelines and quality standards are met.

4. Platform Maintenance & Data Analysis: Monitor system performance, handle bug fixes, analyze data, and provide optimization recommendations.

5. Other tasks assigned by management.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

1. University degree or above.

2. 2+ years of experience in digital platforms (websites, apps); experience in the insurance industry is a plus.

3. Proficient in requirement gathering, process design, BRD/Wireframe writing, and UAT testing.

4. Strong cross-functional communication and coordination skills, proactive in problem-solving, and detail-oriented.

