Tuyển Business Analyst Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 46
- 48
- 50 Phạm Hồng Thái, P.Bến Thành, Q.1, Tp.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Requirement Gathering & Analysis: Conduct user interviews, data analysis, and competitor research to propose effective solutions.
2. Feature Planning & Design: Draft Business Requirement Documents (BRD), create wireframes, and participate in User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to ensure functionality meets business needs.
3. Project Management: Coordinate with IT, marketing, underwriting, and claims teams to ensure development timelines and quality standards are met.
4. Platform Maintenance & Data Analysis: Monitor system performance, handle bug fixes, analyze data, and provide optimization recommendations.
5. Other tasks assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. 2+ years of experience in digital platforms (websites, apps); experience in the insurance industry is a plus.
3. Proficient in requirement gathering, process design, BRD/Wireframe writing, and UAT testing.
4. Strong cross-functional communication and coordination skills, proactive in problem-solving, and detail-oriented.
Tại Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
