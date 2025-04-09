Tuyển Business Analyst TPF Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại TPF Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit D3
- 1, 3rd floor, Standard Factory D, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role description:
This role is part of TPF Deployment team and will collaborate with other Membership program builders, operators, and developers to create a business solution for clients based in overseas.
Receive client’s requests & build up the membership program
- Evaluating client’s program, analysing and anticipating requirements for build into internal system;
- Documenting requirements and submitting them into Build request to IT;
- Conducting tests and communicating the results to sales team & clients;
- Managing Build progress to ensure the success of the program launch within the allowed timing;
Maintain the membership program
- Managing Daily requests and SLA Operations;
- Managing Inventory and Users;
- Analysing and answering queries from sales/clients/ warehouse;
- Identifying causes, effects, solutions when errors occur and fixing errors as well as implementing solutions;
- Handle others tasks assigned by Team leader/Manager;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại TPF Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TPF Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
