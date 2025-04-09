Tuyển Business Analyst TPF Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role description:

This role is part of TPF Deployment team and will collaborate with other Membership program builders, operators, and developers to create a business solution for clients based in overseas.

Receive client’s requests & build up the membership program

- Evaluating client’s program, analysing and anticipating requirements for build into internal system;

- Documenting requirements and submitting them into Build request to IT;

- Conducting tests and communicating the results to sales team & clients;

- Managing Build progress to ensure the success of the program launch within the allowed timing;

Maintain the membership program

- Managing Daily requests and SLA Operations;

- Managing Inventory and Users;

- Analysing and answering queries from sales/clients/ warehouse;

- Identifying causes, effects, solutions when errors occur and fixing errors as well as implementing solutions;

- Handle others tasks assigned by Team leader/Manager;