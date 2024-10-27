Tuyển Business Development Supervisor thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 781/C2 Lê Hồng Phong, phường 12, quận 10., Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Candidates with experience in the LED lighting industry will be preferred Reach the general trading sales revenue Make the marketing promotion plan Renew GT customer’s information (dealer and retail shop) Maintain customer relationship Collect market information and competitor information Feedback mainstream product and price Management/Training/Technology support to dealer Sales communication: Confirm the order, delivery & payment on time Management and supervision of the marketing department. Evaluate and develop the marketing strategy of the business. Plan, direct and coordinate marketing efforts. Research competitors. Work with sales to develop pricing strategies that maximize profits and market share while increasing customer satisfaction. Identify potential customers. Development of promotions. Understand and develop the financial budget for marketing activities including spending; research and development; provision for investment income and profit and loss. Development and management of advertising campaigns. Building brand awareness and positioning. Directing marketing projects from start to finish. Organization of company conferences, trade shows and major events. Oversaw social media marketing strategy and content marketing. Other tasks as required by the company
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree or above,
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary from 20,000,000 VND (negotiable based on capability). Two-month probation period with 100% salary. Full salary-based insurance contributions. Entitled to full social, health, and unemployment insurance benefits as per legal regulations. Dynamic and professional working environment. Provided with a work laptop. Monthly allowance + phone expense.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Số 195 Đường 9A, Khu Dân Cư Trung Sơn, Xã Bình Hưng, Huyện Bình Chánh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

