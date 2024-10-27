Tuyển Business Development Supervisor thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 781/C2 Lê Hồng Phong, phường 12, quận 10., Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Candidates with experience in the LED lighting industry will be preferred. Reach the general trading sales revenue. Make the marketing promotion plan. Renew GT customer's information (dealer and retail shop). Maintain customer relationship. Collect market information and competitor information. Feedback mainstream product and price. Management/Training/Technology support to dealer. Sales communication: Confirm the order, delivery & payment on time. Management and supervision of the marketing department. Evaluate and develop the marketing strategy of the business. Plan, direct and coordinate marketing efforts. Research competitors. Work with sales to develop pricing strategies that maximize profits and market share while increasing customer satisfaction. Identify potential customers. Development of promotions. Understand and develop the financial budget for marketing activities including spending; research and development; provision for investment income and profit and loss. Development and management of advertising campaigns. Building brand awareness and positioning. Directing marketing projects from start to finish. Organization of company conferences, trade shows and major events. Oversaw social media marketing strategy and content marketing. Other tasks as required by the company

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree or above,

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary from 20,000,000 VND (negotiable based on capability). Two-month probation period with 100% salary. Full salary-based insurance contributions. Entitled to full social, health, and unemployment insurance benefits as per legal regulations. Dynamic and professional working environment. Provided with a work laptop. Monthly allowance + phone expense.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM

