Tuyển Business Development Supervisor thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 781/C2 Lê Hồng Phong, phường 12, quận 10., Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Candidates with experience in the LED lighting industry will be preferred
Reach the general trading sales revenue
Make the marketing promotion plan
Renew GT customer’s information (dealer and retail shop)
Maintain customer relationship
Collect market information and competitor information
Feedback mainstream product and price
Management/Training/Technology support to dealer
Sales communication: Confirm the order, delivery & payment on time
Management and supervision of the marketing department.
Evaluate and develop the marketing strategy of the business.
Plan, direct and coordinate marketing efforts.
Research competitors.
Work with sales to develop pricing strategies that maximize profits and market share while increasing customer satisfaction.
Identify potential customers.
Development of promotions.
Understand and develop the financial budget for marketing activities including spending; research and development; provision for investment income and profit and loss.
Development and management of advertising campaigns.
Building brand awareness and positioning.
Directing marketing projects from start to finish.
Organization of company conferences, trade shows and major events.
Oversaw social media marketing strategy and content marketing.
Other tasks as required by the company
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Chinese or English are required to be fluent in listening, speaking, reading and writing.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the LED lighting industry.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the LED lighting industry
Male or female, bachelor degree or above. Business/Construction/Architecture.
Communication in English or Chinese (Mandarin) 4 skills.
Prefer 2 years in sales or related industries.
Proficient in Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook.
Excellent communication, presentation and relationship building skills.
Negotiation skills with customers
Honesty, objectivity, agility, independent and progressive work spirit.
Benefits:
Competitive income salary + bonus policy commission.
Professional, friendly and dynamic working environment.
Training product knowledge, improving skills.
Probation period: 02 months.
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to regulations, periodical health check.
Leave according to state regulations.
Working time: Mon - Fri 8:30-17:30.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary from 20,000,000 VND (negotiable based on capability).
Two-month probation period with 100% salary.
Full salary-based insurance contributions.
Entitled to full social, health, and unemployment insurance benefits as per legal regulations.
Dynamic and professional working environment.
Provided with a work laptop.
Monthly allowance + phone expense.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OPPLE LIGHTING VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
